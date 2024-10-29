Today Petrol, Diesel Price in Pakistan – 29 October 2024

Petrol Price in Pakistan is Rs247.03 and Diesel Rate stands at Rs250.29 on October 29, 2024.

Fuel rates are determined by several factors including crude oil prices, refining and distribution costs, and current taxes.

Petrol Price in Pakistan Today

POLs Current Price Petrol Rs247.03 Diesel Rs250.29

Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and Petroleum are closely monitoring global oil markets and the exchange rate of the Dollar, which heavily influence petrol rates.

Amid global oil prices changes, people in Pakistan will get some relief from November 1. As per available information, the expected petrol price will come down by Rs3 per litre for next fortnight.