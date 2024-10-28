Expected petrol prices in Pakistan for November 2024

ISLAMABAD – Petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan are likely to decrease for first half of upcoming month of November 2024 amid decline in global prices.

Reports said the federal government is expected to reduce the petroleum price by up to Rs3 per litre, with effect from November 1, 2024.

The anticipation comes as prices of petrol and high speed diesel witnessed downward trend in the international market where the rates fell by approximately $1.5 and $2.5 per barrel.

Based on latest exchange rate calculations and current taxes, it is expected that petrol price is expected to be plunged by Rs2.30 per litre and HSD price by Rs3 per litre.

The government would announce the new prices for month of November 2024 on October 31’s night.

Current Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Currently, the petrol price stands at Rs247.30 while diesel is being sold for Rs251.29 per litre. The federal government had raised the price of high-speed diesel by Rs5 per liter, while price of petrol remain steady at Rs247.03 per liter for second half of October 2024.

What Will be New Petrol, Diesel Price from November 1?

If the petrol price is reduced by Rs2.30 per litre, the new price from November 1 will be Rs245 per litre. Similarly, the diesel price would be Rs248.49 if the government approves Rs3 cut per litre.