Toyota Pakistan sales surge by 57pc in last nine months

KARACHI – Indus Motor Company (IMC) has reported a solid performance during the nine-month ended March 31, 2025, with total sales of CKD and CBU units increasing by 57 per cent to 21,890 units, up from 13,922 units in the corresponding period last year.

This surge is attributed to a recovery in consumer demand and the continued success of models like the Corolla Cross and Toyota Yaris, supported by timely feature enhancements and model updates.

The net sales revenue rose to Rs145.53 billion, from Rs98.23 billion in the previous year’s same period. The company’s profit after tax increased considerably to Rs16.55 billion, as compared to Rs9.41 billion from the corresponding last year.

Toyota Pakistan

This improvement reflects higher sales volume, stable input costs driven by a relatively favourable exchange rate, and effective cost management initiatives, including increased localisation.

Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO, IMC, shared that, “Indus Motor Company has delivered good performance in the nine months of FY24-25, due to a decrease in interest rates, increasing consumer confidence and stable foreign exchange rates. The ongoing trend reinforces the need for a policy review, particularly the rationalization of depreciation allowances on used car imports, to ensure a level playing field for local assemblers and improve government revenue streams. IMC remains committed to innovation, customer satisfaction, and contributing to the sustainable growth of the country’s automotive sector.”

He added that used car imports still represent a significant portion (29pc) of the local auto market by value in the current financial year. It is to be noted that imports of used vehicles increased modestly by 6pc, totaling 29,590 units, compared to 27,859 units in same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at Rs210.62, compared to Rs119.67 from corresponding previous year. The Board of Directors was pleased to declare a third interim cash dividend of Rs50 per share, compared to Rs34 per share in the same period last year.

The local automobile sector witnessed a positive trajectory in the nine-months of the FY 2024-25, supported by macroeconomic stabilization and easing of financial conditions. The auto industry is advocating for policy support to boost local manufacturing, enhance affordability, and increase localization.