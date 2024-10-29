Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather update; more rains likely

PESHAWAR – More rains and gusty winds are likely in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday night.

Per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these weather conditions, more rains and gusty winds with snowfall over high mountains are likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mansehra, Abbotabad, Abbottabad, Kurum, Kohat and Peshawar on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, dry weather is likely in most districts of the province. Partly cloudy weather is expected in upper districts.

Peshawar’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 26-28°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, rain wind/thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. Dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Rainfall (mm): Malam Jabba 50, Saidu Sharif 49, Dir (Lower 43, Upper 22), Pattan 36, Balakot 31, Mardan 11, Kalam, Drosh 06

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 57 per cent.

Maximum temperature in Bannu was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 50 per cent.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature was recorded at 27°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 68 per cent.