1500 Prize Bond November 2024 – Check Draw Date and Balloting details

LAHORE — 1,500 Prize Bond Draw is all to be held on November 15, 2024 Friday. Amid growing anticipation, people are waiting for balloting in hope of winning grand prize of Rs30lacs.

Pakistanis still invest in Prize Bonds, particularly in Rs1,500 denomination. With such investment options, the hope to crack the top prize and risk-free opportunity woo a lot of people. Prize bond holders trust the process due to safety of their principal investment, managed under the oversight of the State Bank of Pakistan.

1500 Prize Bond November 2024

The draw number 100 will take place in Rawalpindi, where the winners will be announced after balloting. The winners will be announced on November 15, 2024.

1500 Prize Winning Amount

Prize Winning Amount First Winner Rs3,000,000 Second Winners Rs1,000,000 Third Winners Rs18,500

1500 Prize Full List November 2024

1500 Prize Bond Full List will be announced on mid-November after Balloting. Please stay updated with this page of Pakistan Observer.