UHS declares MBBS final professional annual exams result

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS), on Monday, announced the result of the MBBS final professional annual examinations 2024.

According to a UHS spokesperson, a total of 5,326 candidates from 45 medical colleges across Punjab appeared in the examinations.

Of these, 4,910 students were declared successful while 399 failed, recording an overall pass percentage of 92.48%.

As per the official notification, Muhammad Haseeb Jamil of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur, secured the first position by scoring 1,314 marks out of 1,500.

Ahmad Shaheer Alam of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Medical and Dental College, Lahore, stood second with 1,300 marks, while Sameen Khan of Nishtar Medical College, Multan, clinched the third position with 1,288 marks.

The spokesperson added that detailed results have been uploaded on the official UHS website.