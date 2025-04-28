AGL55.74▼ -1.06 (-0.02%)AIRLINK164.58▼ -2.36 (-0.01%)BOP9.3▼ -0.41 (-0.04%)CNERGY7.54▼ -0.28 (-0.04%)DCL9.99▲ 0.11 (0.01%)DFML37.87▼ -0.67 (-0.02%)DGKC118.81▼ -5.84 (-0.05%)FCCL42.97▼ -1.61 (-0.04%)FFL14.82▼ -0.59 (-0.04%)HUBC137.87▼ -1.52 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.27▲ 0.2 (0.02%)KEL4.08▼ -0.12 (-0.03%)KOSM5.24▼ -0.24 (-0.04%)MLCF66.47▼ -0.99 (-0.01%)NBP84.05▼ -3.79 (-0.04%)OGDC208▼ -4.37 (-0.02%)PAEL41.9▼ -2.41 (-0.05%)PIBTL8.88▼ -0.49 (-0.05%)PPL160.25▼ -3.8 (-0.02%)PRL27.9▼ -1.51 (-0.05%)PTC20.28▼ -1.02 (-0.05%)SEARL83.73▼ -5.26 (-0.06%)TELE7.03▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)TOMCL34.25▼ -1.01 (-0.03%)TPLP8.74▼ -0.41 (-0.04%)TREET19.62▼ -0.51 (-0.03%)TRG62.54▼ -1.73 (-0.03%)UNITY25.74▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)WTL1.26▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

UHS declares MBBS final professional annual exams result

Mbbs Bds Admissions Stopped In Pakistan On Court Orders Check Full Details Here
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS), on Monday, announced the result of the MBBS final professional annual examinations 2024.

According to a UHS spokesperson, a total of 5,326 candidates from 45 medical colleges across Punjab appeared in the examinations.

Of these, 4,910 students were declared successful while 399 failed, recording an overall pass percentage of 92.48%.

As per the official notification, Muhammad Haseeb Jamil of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur, secured the first position by scoring 1,314 marks out of 1,500.

Ahmad Shaheer Alam of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Medical and Dental College, Lahore, stood second with 1,300 marks, while Sameen Khan of Nishtar Medical College, Multan, clinched the third position with 1,288 marks.

The spokesperson added that detailed results have been uploaded on the official UHS website.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Business, Pakistan

Expected Petrol, Diesel Prices in Pakistan from May 1, 2025

  • Pakistan

Zilqad 1446 Moon Sighted in Pakistan, second last Islamic month starts on April 29

  • Pakistan

WATCH: Over 50 injured as Petrol-Laden truck explodes in Balochistan’s Nushki

  • Pakistan

New traceable Parking Slips in Lahore to include QR Codes, Location, and Staff Details

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer