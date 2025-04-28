Erdogan calls for calm in Kashmir as Pakistan, India exchange fire after Pahalgam Attack

ANKARA — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for de-escalation between Pakistan and India, amid series of small arms exchanges between nuclear armed nations after tourists attacks in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Speaking in Ankara after a cabinet meeting on Monday, Erdogan stressed Ankara’s ongoing commitment to preventing further conflict in the region and beyond.

“Turkey emphasizes at every opportunity that we do not want new conflicts in our region and beyond,” Erdogan said, calling for restraint on both sides.

The attack, which targeted tourists in the disputed region, has sparked false allegations from New Delhi that Pakistan is responsible. Modi government even suggested possibility of military action in retaliation, along with additional punitive measures.

Islamabad, however, denied any involvement in the attack and has retaliated with its own set of countermeasures. The situation escalated further when an Indian border guard, Mr. Shaw, was detained by the Pakistan Rangers, a paramilitary force, in the aftermath of the conflict.

Pakistani officials confirmed Shaw’s detention, while Indian authorities are seeking his return through established protocols. However, Indian security officials have remained silent on the details of the case.

The tensions also draw attention to the complex security arrangements along the border. In certain areas, farms on the Indian side extend into a neutral zone, referred to as the “zero point,” which lies between Indian and Pakistani territories, complicating border management.

As both India and Pakistan continue to face off over the recent attack, the international community remains on edge, hoping for a resolution to prevent further escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors.