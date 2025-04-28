Expected Petrol, Diesel Prices in Pakistan from May 1, 2025

KARACHI – The month of April is about to end and it’s time for a fortnight review when the government announce new Petrol, Diesel prices for May 2025.
As inflation-hit Pakistanis expected some relief, sources familiar with development said Petrol, and Diesel prices are likely to remain same or see slight change despite fluctuations in international oil markets.
As global crude prices moved down to around 2.8percent, the federal government’s recent policy tweaks could hamper any relief.
Petrol Price in Pakistan
|POLs
|Price
|Petrol
|254.63
|Diesel
|258.64
Taxes on Petrol
|Items
|Petrol
|Petroleum Levy
|Rs 80
|Customs Duty
|Rs 15.28
|Dealer Commission
|Rs 8.64
|OMC Margin
|Rs 7.87
|IFEM
|Rs 5.33
|Ex-Refinery Price
|Rs 148.51
|Final Consumer Price
|Rs 255.63
Oil Prices
As of late April, Brent crude plunged by couple of notches to stay around $66.72 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude priced around $63 per barrel.
|Oil Type
|Price (Per Barrel)
|Brent Crude
|$66.72
|U.S. WTI Crude
|$62.86
