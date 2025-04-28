Expected Petrol, Diesel Prices in Pakistan from May 1, 2025

KARACHI – The month of April is about to end and it’s time for a fortnight review when the government announce new Petrol, Diesel prices for May 2025.

As inflation-hit Pakistanis expected some relief, sources familiar with development said Petrol, and Diesel prices are likely to remain same or see slight change despite fluctuations in international oil markets.

As global crude prices moved down to around 2.8percent, the federal government’s recent policy tweaks could hamper any relief.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

POLs Price Petrol 254.63 Diesel 258.64

Taxes on Petrol

Items Petrol Petroleum Levy Rs 80 Customs Duty Rs 15.28 Dealer Commission Rs 8.64 OMC Margin Rs 7.87 IFEM Rs 5.33 Ex-Refinery Price Rs 148.51 Final Consumer Price Rs 255.63 Oil Prices

As of late April, Brent crude plunged by couple of notches to stay around $66.72 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude priced around $63 per barrel.