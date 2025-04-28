AGL55.74▼ -1.06 (-0.02%)AIRLINK164.58▼ -2.36 (-0.01%)BOP9.3▼ -0.41 (-0.04%)CNERGY7.54▼ -0.28 (-0.04%)DCL9.99▲ 0.11 (0.01%)DFML37.87▼ -0.67 (-0.02%)DGKC118.81▼ -5.84 (-0.05%)FCCL42.97▼ -1.61 (-0.04%)FFL14.82▼ -0.59 (-0.04%)HUBC137.87▼ -1.52 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.27▲ 0.2 (0.02%)KEL4.08▼ -0.12 (-0.03%)KOSM5.24▼ -0.24 (-0.04%)MLCF66.47▼ -0.99 (-0.01%)NBP84.05▼ -3.79 (-0.04%)OGDC208▼ -4.37 (-0.02%)PAEL41.9▼ -2.41 (-0.05%)PIBTL8.88▼ -0.49 (-0.05%)PPL160.25▼ -3.8 (-0.02%)PRL27.9▼ -1.51 (-0.05%)PTC20.28▼ -1.02 (-0.05%)SEARL83.73▼ -5.26 (-0.06%)TELE7.03▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)TOMCL34.25▼ -1.01 (-0.03%)TPLP8.74▼ -0.41 (-0.04%)TREET19.62▼ -0.51 (-0.03%)TRG62.54▼ -1.73 (-0.03%)UNITY25.74▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)WTL1.26▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

Expected Petrol, Diesel Prices in Pakistan from May 1, 2025

Expected Petrol Diesel Prices In Pakistan From May 1 2025
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – The month of April is about to end and it’s time for a fortnight review when the government announce new Petrol, Diesel prices for May 2025.

As inflation-hit Pakistanis expected some relief, sources familiar with development said Petrol, and Diesel prices are likely to remain same or see slight change despite fluctuations in international oil markets.

As global crude prices moved down to around 2.8percent, the federal government’s recent policy tweaks could hamper any relief.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

POLs Price 
Petrol 254.63
Diesel 258.64

Taxes on Petrol

Items Petrol 
Petroleum Levy Rs 80
Customs Duty Rs 15.28
Dealer Commission Rs 8.64
OMC Margin Rs 7.87
IFEM Rs 5.33
Ex-Refinery Price Rs 148.51
Final Consumer Price Rs 255.63

Oil Prices

As of late April, Brent crude plunged by couple of notches to stay around $66.72 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude priced around $63 per barrel.

Oil Type Price (Per Barrel)
Brent Crude $66.72
U.S. WTI Crude $62.86

Petrol price in Pakistan likely to see big drop – Expected rates from April 16

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

UHS declares MBBS final professional annual exams result

  • Business, Featured

Unique School among 103 illegal buildings sealed in Lahore

  • Pakistan

Zilqad 1446 Moon Sighted in Pakistan, second last Islamic month starts on April 29

  • Business

Harvard University facilitates dialogue around Pakistan’s economic future

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer