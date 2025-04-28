Harvard University facilitates dialogue around Pakistan’s economic future

Pakistan Conference 2025 at Harvard University in Cambridge, United States, facilitated critical dialogue around Pakistan’s economic, cultural, and developmental future.

At the student led platform, the participants shared insights on the role of industry leadership in shaping sustainable futures for emerging economies like Pakistan.

American Businessman Dr Sajid Tarar, Michael Kugelman, Gerry Brown, Dr Kathy Boudett, Robin Raphel, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Miftah Ismail, Dr Moeed Yusuf, Reza Baqir, and leading entrepreneurs from Pakistan and others shared their opinions in different sessions.

Abrar Hasan, Global Chief Executive Officer of National Foods Limited, shared his insights on building human capital, reforming education systems, and supporting knowledge-based industries.

“Striving to become a knowledge-based economy should be a priority for Pakistan but it requires more than just investment, it demands a shift in mindset, and a commitment to innovation”, he said while emphasizing that this transformation is not easy but embracing this change will be key to driving sustainable growth and global competitiveness.

He said that the NFL has witnessed firsthand how strategic planning and innovation drive industry growth. “These strategic initiatives have enabled us to bring the rich culinary heritage of Pakistan to tables across the world, redefining how our cuisines are experienced globally,” he added.

NFL is one of the main sponsors and leading Pakistani companies at this landmark global forum, which aims to serve as a transformative platform for dialogue. He said that the NFL takes pride in supporting this conference, which has highlighted the opportunities and challenges for Pakistan’s economy, and how complexities can be navigated to foster economic resilience.

Muhammad Hadi, Chair of Pakistan Conference 2025 at Harvard, acknowledged NFL’s contribution, stating, “We are proud to have National Foods Limited as a key partner for the first-ever Pakistan Conference 2025 at Harvard. We hope this is the beginning of a great journey. National Foods’ presence here is more than a partnership; their commitment to bridging cultures through cuisine and fusion aligns with the essence of this conference.”