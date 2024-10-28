Petrol prices likely to decrease for next 15 days

ISLAMABAD – Petrol prices are likely to decrease by Rs2 to Rs3 per liter for the next 15 days.

In the global market, average prices for petrol and high-speed diesel have dropped by around $1.5 and $2.5 per barrel, respectively.

Based on current tax rates and exchange rates, petrol and diesel prices could decrease by Rs3 and Rs.2.30 per litre.

The average per-barrel price of petrol in the international market has fallen from $77.5 to $76, while high-speed diesel rates have declined from $86.5 to $84 per barrel.

During the current 15-day period, the import premium on both petrol and diesel has remained stable at $8.7 and $5 per barrel, respectively.

Currently, the ex-depot price of petrol iisRs247.3 per litre while diesel’s ex-depot rate is Rs251.29 per litre.