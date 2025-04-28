Saudi Arabia suspends e-visa facility for two Muslim countries

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has suspended issuance of electronic tourist visas for citizens of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Tourism has confirmed.

The temporary measure tied to the upcoming Hajj season took effect on April 23 and is set to remain in place until June 9; during the said duration, the Saudi authorities requires travelers from both Central Asian nations to apply for visas through Saudi embassies or approved visa centers, bypassing the previously accessible online application process.

The e-visa system had allowed for travel related to both tourism and Umrah under a simplified and expedited process which eased citizens form both the countries.

While no official public statement has been issued by Riyadh, the change was reflected on the Ministry of Tourism’s website, which no longer lists Uzbekistan or Tajikistan among eligible e-visa countries.

The suspension coincides with intensified preparations for the 2025 Hajj, one of the largest annual religious gatherings in the world in which the holy kingdom welcomes over 2 million pilgrims from across the Muslim world.

It is to be highlighted that the fresh restriction does not apply to Uzbek and Tajik travelers who already hold valid Schengen, UK, or U.S. visas—or who reside in those countries. Such individuals will continue to be eligible for visas on arrival at Saudi ports of entry, according to the tourism ministry.

Saudi Arabia first opened its e-visa system to Uzbek citizens in August 2023, granting access to a 90-day visa valid for both religious and recreational travel at a fee of $146.

The pause in e-visa services comes amid announcement of penalties for those who violate Hajj rules and try to enter the kingdom through unauthorized means.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior announced strict fines on Monday ranging up to SAR 100,000 against those who are found violating the rules related to Hajj which involve performing Hajj without a Hajj visa. Fines have also been announced for those who shelter illegal pilgrims in the country.