Unique School among 103 illegal buildings sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 103 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore on Monday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 37 buildings in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 43 in Shadman, Shah Jamal, New Muslim Town and Gujjarpura, and 23 in Subzazar Housing Scheme and on Wahdat Road during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Unique School, LAPS School, a marble store, workshops, restaurants, offices, and other businesses.

Meanwhile, LDA teams demolished several structures on Multan Road and Wahdat Road for violations of building bylaws.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

According to the LDA Spokesperson, several notices were served on these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, encroachments, violation of building bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters across Lahore.

Staff Report

