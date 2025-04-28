Hajj 2025: Saudi Arabia to impose fines up to SAR 1 lac on violators

RIYADH – The government of Saudi Arabia has announced harsher penalties for those attempting to perform the Hajj pilgrimage without official authorization or for violating the rules regarding the pilgrimage.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior on Monday, it was announced that individuals caught performing the Hajj without a valid permit, or attempting to do so, will face fines of up to 20,000 Saudi riyals (around $5,300). This fine applies equally to visit visa holders who try to enter the holy city of Makkah from Tuesday, 29 April to 14 Dhul-Hijjah, expected to fall on either 10 or 11 June, subject to moon sighting.

The move is part of broader efforts by the Kingdom to regulate the influx of pilgrims and ensure safety during the Hajj season.

In its latest announcement, the Ministry further warned that anyone who facilitates unauthorized pilgrimages—by applying for visit visas for others, providing transport, or offering accommodation within Makkah—could face fines reaching SAR100,000.

‘Fines shall be multiplied by the number of violator who are sheltered, concealed, or assisted,’ announced the ministry.

This includes drivers who transport un-permitted pilgrims and hotel operators or landlords who house them in violation of the rules.

Additionally, vehicles used to illegally ferry pilgrims to the holy sites will be confiscated, the Ministry said.

Authorities have also confirmed that those found guilty of infiltrating Hajj sites without permits will be deported and barred from re-entering the Kingdom for a period of ten years.

The Ministry of interior has also announced that those who are affected can file an appeal before the competent forum within a span of 30 days from the notification of the decision.