Buy iPhone 16 on Installments in Pakistan – EMI plan starting at Rs14,900

iPhone 16 remains among top-selling devices, known for its striking new colors. From Camera Control to a faster processor, and larger battery, to improved repairability, Apple’s durability remains top-notch.

iPhone 16 has a lasting battery and AI features make it hot option. iPhone 16 rates remain one of the most expensive devices, with the cheapest model costing around Rs323,000, whereas top-of-line iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB at Rs over 6lac.

Despite cuts in prices, these devices are still expensive but you can consider these installment plans for 18 months.

iPhone 16 Installments in Pakistan 2025

Phone Value Price 323,500 3 months 107,833 6 months 53,917 9 months 35,944 12 months 26,958 18 months 23,962 24 months 19,475 36 months 14,994

iPhone 16 256GB

Phone Value Price 361,500 3 months 120,500 6 months 60,250 9 months 40,167 12 months 30,125 18 months 26,776 24 months 21,762 36 months 16,756

iPhone 16 Pro 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB

Phone Value Price 405,500 3 months 135,167 6 months 67,583 9 months 45,056 12 months 33,792 18 months 30,035 24 months 24,411 36 months 18,795

iPhone 16 Pro 256GB

Phone Value Price 443,000 3 months 147,667 6 months 73,833 9 months 49,222 12 months 36,917 18 months 32,813 24 months 26,669 36 months 20,533

iPhone 16 Pro 512GB

Phone Value Price 520,500 3 months 173,500 6 months 86,750 9 months 57,833 12 months 43,375 18 months 38,553 24 months 31,334 36 months 24,125

iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB and 512GB

Phone Value Price 483,500 3 months 161,167 6 months 80,583 9 months 53,722 12 months 40,292 18 months 35,813 24 months 29,107 36 months 22,410

iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB

Phone Value Price 559,500 3 months 186,500 6 months 93,250 9 months 62,167 12 months 46,625 18 months 41,442 24 months 33,682 36 months 25,933

iPhone 16 Prices in Pakistan 2025

Model Price iPhone 16 128GB 323,500 iPhone 16 256GB 361,500 iPhone 16 512GB 439,000 iPhone 16 Plus 128GB 361,500 iPhone 16 Plus 256GB 401,000 iPhone 16 Pro 128GB 405,500 iPhone 16 Pro 256GB 443,000 iPhone 16 Pro 512GB 520,500 iPhone 16 Pro 1TB 598,500 iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB 483,500 iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB 559,500 iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB 637,000

iPhone 16 Custom Duty