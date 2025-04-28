AGL55.74▼ -1.06 (-0.02%)AIRLINK164.58▼ -2.36 (-0.01%)BOP9.3▼ -0.41 (-0.04%)CNERGY7.54▼ -0.28 (-0.04%)DCL9.99▲ 0.11 (0.01%)DFML37.87▼ -0.67 (-0.02%)DGKC118.81▼ -5.84 (-0.05%)FCCL42.97▼ -1.61 (-0.04%)FFL14.82▼ -0.59 (-0.04%)HUBC137.87▼ -1.52 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.27▲ 0.2 (0.02%)KEL4.08▼ -0.12 (-0.03%)KOSM5.24▼ -0.24 (-0.04%)MLCF66.47▼ -0.99 (-0.01%)NBP84.05▼ -3.79 (-0.04%)OGDC208▼ -4.37 (-0.02%)PAEL41.9▼ -2.41 (-0.05%)PIBTL8.88▼ -0.49 (-0.05%)PPL160.25▼ -3.8 (-0.02%)PRL27.9▼ -1.51 (-0.05%)PTC20.28▼ -1.02 (-0.05%)SEARL83.73▼ -5.26 (-0.06%)TELE7.03▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)TOMCL34.25▼ -1.01 (-0.03%)TPLP8.74▼ -0.41 (-0.04%)TREET19.62▼ -0.51 (-0.03%)TRG62.54▼ -1.73 (-0.03%)UNITY25.74▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)WTL1.26▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

Buy iPhone 16 on Installments in Pakistan – EMI plan starting at Rs14,900

iPhone 16 remains among top-selling devices, known for its striking new colors. From Camera Control to a faster processor, and larger battery, to improved repairability, Apple’s durability remains top-notch.

iPhone 16 has a lasting battery and AI features make it hot option. iPhone 16 rates remain one of the most expensive devices, with the cheapest model costing around Rs323,000, whereas top-of-line iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB at Rs over 6lac.

Despite cuts in prices, these devices are still expensive but you can consider these installment plans for 18 months.

iPhone 16 Installments in Pakistan 2025

Phone Value
Price 323,500
3 months 107,833
6 months 53,917
9 months 35,944
12 months 26,958
18 months 23,962
24 months 19,475
36 months 14,994

iPhone 16 256GB 

Phone

 Value
Price 361,500
3 months 120,500
6 months 60,250
9 months 40,167
12 months 30,125
18 months 26,776
24 months 21,762
36 months 16,756

iPhone 16 Pro 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB

Phone

 Value
Price 405,500
3 months 135,167
6 months 67,583
9 months 45,056
12 months 33,792
18 months 30,035
24 months 24,411
36 months 18,795

iPhone 16 Pro 256GB

Phone

 Value
Price 443,000
3 months 147,667
6 months 73,833
9 months 49,222
12 months 36,917
18 months 32,813
24 months 26,669
36 months 20,533

iPhone 16 Pro 512GB

Phone

 Value
Price 520,500
3 months 173,500
6 months 86,750
9 months 57,833
12 months 43,375
18 months 38,553
24 months 31,334
36 months 24,125

iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB and 512GB

Phone

 Value
Price 483,500
3 months 161,167
6 months 80,583
9 months 53,722
12 months 40,292
18 months 35,813
24 months 29,107
36 months 22,410

iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB

Phone

 Value
Price 559,500
3 months 186,500
6 months 93,250
9 months 62,167
12 months 46,625
18 months 41,442
24 months 33,682
36 months 25,933

iPhone 16 Prices in Pakistan 2025

Model Price
iPhone 16 128GB  323,500
iPhone 16 256GB  361,500
iPhone 16 512GB  439,000
iPhone 16 Plus 128GB  361,500
iPhone 16 Plus 256GB  401,000
iPhone 16 Pro 128GB  405,500
iPhone 16 Pro 256GB  443,000
iPhone 16 Pro 512GB  520,500
iPhone 16 Pro 1TB  598,500
iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB  483,500
iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB  559,500
iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB  637,000

iPhone 16 Custom Duty

Model & Storage Custom Duty
iPhone 16 128GB 186,100
iPhone 16 256GB 214,500
iPhone 16 512GB 268,250
iPhone 16c 128GB 165,500
iPhone 16e 256GB 193,400
iPhone 16c 512GB 249,500
iPhone 16 Plus 128GB 214,400
iPhone 16 Plus 256GB 243,000
iPhone 16 Plus 512GB 294,500
iPhone 16 Pro 128GB 246,400
iPhone 16 Pro 256GB 274,500
iPhone 16 Pro 512GB 330,500
iPhone 16 Pro 1TB 387,800
iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB 300,500
iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB 358,000
iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB 412,500

Web Desk (Lahore)

