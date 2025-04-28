Buy iPhone 16 on Installments in Pakistan – EMI plan starting at Rs14,900

iPhone 16 remains among top-selling devices, known for its striking new colors. From Camera Control to a faster processor, and larger battery, to improved repairability, Apple’s durability remains top-notch.
iPhone 16 has a lasting battery and AI features make it hot option. iPhone 16 rates remain one of the most expensive devices, with the cheapest model costing around Rs323,000, whereas top-of-line iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB at Rs over 6lac.
Despite cuts in prices, these devices are still expensive but you can consider these installment plans for 18 months.
iPhone 16 Installments in Pakistan 2025
|Phone
|Value
|Price
|323,500
|3 months
|107,833
|6 months
|53,917
|9 months
|35,944
|12 months
|26,958
|18 months
|23,962
|24 months
|19,475
|36 months
|14,994
iPhone 16 256GB
|
Phone
|Value
|Price
|361,500
|3 months
|120,500
|6 months
|60,250
|9 months
|40,167
|12 months
|30,125
|18 months
|26,776
|24 months
|21,762
|36 months
|16,756
iPhone 16 Pro 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB
|
Phone
|Value
|Price
|405,500
|3 months
|135,167
|6 months
|67,583
|9 months
|45,056
|12 months
|33,792
|18 months
|30,035
|24 months
|24,411
|36 months
|18,795
iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
|
Phone
|Value
|Price
|443,000
|3 months
|147,667
|6 months
|73,833
|9 months
|49,222
|12 months
|36,917
|18 months
|32,813
|24 months
|26,669
|36 months
|20,533
iPhone 16 Pro 512GB
|
Phone
|Value
|Price
|520,500
|3 months
|173,500
|6 months
|86,750
|9 months
|57,833
|12 months
|43,375
|18 months
|38,553
|24 months
|31,334
|36 months
|24,125
iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB and 512GB
|
Phone
|Value
|Price
|483,500
|3 months
|161,167
|6 months
|80,583
|9 months
|53,722
|12 months
|40,292
|18 months
|35,813
|24 months
|29,107
|36 months
|22,410
iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB
|
Phone
|Value
|Price
|559,500
|3 months
|186,500
|6 months
|93,250
|9 months
|62,167
|12 months
|46,625
|18 months
|41,442
|24 months
|33,682
|36 months
|25,933
iPhone 16 Prices in Pakistan 2025
|Model
|Price
|iPhone 16 128GB
|323,500
|iPhone 16 256GB
|361,500
|iPhone 16 512GB
|439,000
|iPhone 16 Plus 128GB
|361,500
|iPhone 16 Plus 256GB
|401,000
|iPhone 16 Pro 128GB
|405,500
|iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
|443,000
|iPhone 16 Pro 512GB
|520,500
|iPhone 16 Pro 1TB
|598,500
|iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB
|483,500
|iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB
|559,500
|iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB
|637,000
iPhone 16 Custom Duty
|Model & Storage
|Custom Duty
|iPhone 16 128GB
|186,100
|iPhone 16 256GB
|214,500
|iPhone 16 512GB
|268,250
|iPhone 16c 128GB
|165,500
|iPhone 16e 256GB
|193,400
|iPhone 16c 512GB
|249,500
|iPhone 16 Plus 128GB
|214,400
|iPhone 16 Plus 256GB
|243,000
|iPhone 16 Plus 512GB
|294,500
|iPhone 16 Pro 128GB
|246,400
|iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
|274,500
|iPhone 16 Pro 512GB
|330,500
|iPhone 16 Pro 1TB
|387,800
|iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB
|300,500
|iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB
|358,000
|iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB
|412,500
