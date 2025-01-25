Suzuki Cars Latest Prices and Taxes in Pakistan Jan 2025 Update

Pakistan’s oldest automaker Suzuki remains ahead of other companies, but the prices of its cars also touching the sky, with the cheapest variants like Alto standing at over 2 million range.
Alto, WagonR, Swift, and other famous cars were once known for their affordability, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance. With models like these, Suzuki positioned itself as budget-friendly option for a large portion of the population. Their cars are known for offering good mileage, making them cost-effective for daily commutes, while their compact size is ideal for navigating Pakistan’s crowded urban streets.
Suzuki Alto 2025 Price in Pakistan
|Variant
|Price
|Alto VX
|Rs2,331,000
|Alto VXR
|2,707,000
|Alto VXR-AGS
|2,894,000
|Alto VXL-AGS
|3,045,000
Alto Taxes in Pakistan
|Variant
|Filer Tax
|Non-Filer Tax
|Alto VX
|11,600
|34,965
|Alto VXR
|13,500
|40,605
|Alto VXR-AGS
|14,500
|43,410
|Alto VXL-AGS
|15,000
|45,675
Suzuki WagonR 2025 Price in Pakistan
|Variant
|Price
|WagonR VXR
|3,214,000/-
|WagonR VXL
|3,412,000/-
|WagonR VXL-AGS
|3,741,000/-
|Variant
|Filer Tax
|Non-Filer Tax
|WagonR VXR
|32,140/-
|96,420/-
|WagonR VXL
|34,120/-
|102,360/-
|WagonR VXL-AGS
|37,410/-
|112,230/-
Suzuki Cultus 2025 Price in Pakistan
|Variant
|Price
|Cultus VXR
|3,858,000/-
|Cultus VXL
|4,244,000/-
|Cultus VXL-AGS
|4,546,000/-
|Variant
|Filer Tax
|Non-Filer Tax
|Cultus VXR
|38,580/-
|PKR 115,740/-
|Cultus VXL
|42,440/-
|PKR 127,320/-
|Cultus VXL-AGS
|45,460/-
|PKR 136,380/-
Suzuki Swift 2025 Price in Pakistan
|Variant
|Price
|Swift GL
|4,336,000/-
|Swift GL (CVT)
|4,560,000/-
|Swift GLX (CVT)
|4,719,000/-
|Swift GLX (CVT) Two Tone
|4,719,000/-
|Variant
|Filer Tax
|Non-Filer Tax
|Swift GL
|65,040/-
|195,120/-
|Swift GL (CVT)
|68,400/-
|205,200/-
|Swift GLX (CVT)
|70,785/-
|212,355/-
|Swift GLX (CVT) Two Tone
|70,785/-
|212,355/-
Suzuki Every 2025 Price in Pakistan
|Variant
|Price
|Every VX
|2,749,000/-
|Every VXR
|2,799,000/-
Every 2025 Taxes
|Variant
|Filer Tax
|Non-Filer Tax
|Every VX
|13,745/-
|41,235/-
|Every VXR
|13,995/-
|41,985/-
Suzuki Bolan 2025 Price in Pakistan
|Variant
|Price
|Bolan
|1,940,000/-
|Variant
|Filer Tax
|Non-Filer Tax
|Bolan
|9,700/-
|29,100/-
Suzuki Ravi 2025 Price in Pakistan
|Variant
|Price
|Ravi
|1,856,000/-
|Variant
|Filer Tax
|Non-Filer Tax
|Ravi
|9,280/-
|27,840/-
