Suzuki Cars Latest Prices and Taxes in Pakistan Jan 2025 Update

Pakistan’s oldest automaker Suzuki remains ahead of other companies, but the prices of its cars also touching the sky, with the cheapest variants like Alto standing at over 2 million range.

Alto, WagonR, Swift, and other famous cars were once known for their affordability, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance. With models like these, Suzuki positioned itself as budget-friendly option for a large portion of the population. Their cars are known for offering good mileage, making them cost-effective for daily commutes, while their compact size is ideal for navigating Pakistan’s crowded urban streets.

Variant Price Alto VX Rs2,331,000 Alto VXR 2,707,000 Alto VXR-AGS 2,894,000 Alto VXL-AGS 3,045,000

Alto Taxes in Pakistan

Variant Filer Tax Non-Filer Tax Alto VX 11,600 34,965 Alto VXR 13,500 40,605 Alto VXR-AGS 14,500 43,410 Alto VXL-AGS 15,000 45,675

Variant Price WagonR VXR 3,214,000/- WagonR VXL 3,412,000/- WagonR VXL-AGS 3,741,000/-

Variant Filer Tax Non-Filer Tax WagonR VXR 32,140/- 96,420/- WagonR VXL 34,120/- 102,360/- WagonR VXL-AGS 37,410/- 112,230/-

Suzuki Cultus 2025 Price in Pakistan

Variant Price Cultus VXR 3,858,000/- Cultus VXL 4,244,000/- Cultus VXL-AGS 4,546,000/-

Variant Filer Tax Non-Filer Tax Cultus VXR 38,580/- PKR 115,740/- Cultus VXL 42,440/- PKR 127,320/- Cultus VXL-AGS 45,460/- PKR 136,380/-

Variant Price Swift GL 4,336,000/- Swift GL (CVT) 4,560,000/- Swift GLX (CVT) 4,719,000/- Swift GLX (CVT) Two Tone 4,719,000/-

Variant Filer Tax Non-Filer Tax Swift GL 65,040/- 195,120/- Swift GL (CVT) 68,400/- 205,200/- Swift GLX (CVT) 70,785/- 212,355/- Swift GLX (CVT) Two Tone 70,785/- 212,355/-

Suzuki Every 2025 Price in Pakistan

Variant Price Every VX 2,749,000/- Every VXR 2,799,000/-

Every 2025 Taxes

Variant Filer Tax Non-Filer Tax Every VX 13,745/- 41,235/- Every VXR 13,995/- 41,985/-

Suzuki Bolan 2025 Price in Pakistan

Variant Price Bolan 1,940,000/-

Variant Filer Tax Non-Filer Tax Bolan 9,700/- 29,100/-

Suzuki Ravi 2025 Price in Pakistan

Variant Price Ravi 1,856,000/-