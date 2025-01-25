AGL52.26▲ 4.57 (0.10%)AIRLINK200.75▲ 7.19 (0.04%)BOP10.21▲ 0.26 (0.03%)CNERGY7.71▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DCL9.22▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.17▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC108.69▼ -1.49 (-0.01%)FCCL40.06▼ -0.59 (-0.01%)FFL16.81▼ -0.05 (0.00%)HUBC132.6▲ 0.02 (0.00%)HUMNL13.92▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.65▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.59▼ -0.03 (0.00%)MLCF46.74▼ -0.86 (-0.02%)NBP63.3▲ 1.31 (0.02%)OGDC212.43▼ -1.48 (-0.01%)PAEL41.28▲ 0.04 (0.00%)PIBTL8.11▼ -0.3 (-0.04%)PPL181.46▼ -0.89 (0.00%)PRL41.78▼ -0.18 (0.00%)PTC24.7▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)SEARL111.84▲ 5 (0.05%)TELE8.87▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▲ 0.3 (0.01%)TPLP12.92▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TREET22.06▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG67.47▲ 0.52 (0.01%)UNITY32.82▲ 0.47 (0.01%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

Suzuki Cars Latest Prices and Taxes in Pakistan Jan 2025 Update

Pakistan’s oldest automaker Suzuki remains ahead of other companies, but the prices of its cars also touching the sky, with the cheapest variants like Alto standing at over 2 million range.

Alto, WagonR, Swift, and other famous cars were once known for their affordability, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance. With models like these, Suzuki positioned itself as budget-friendly option for a large portion of the population. Their cars are known for offering good mileage, making them cost-effective for daily commutes, while their compact size is ideal for navigating Pakistan’s crowded urban streets.

Suzuki Alto 2025 Price in Pakistan

Variant Price
Alto VX Rs2,331,000
Alto VXR 2,707,000
Alto VXR-AGS 2,894,000
Alto VXL-AGS 3,045,000

Alto Taxes in Pakistan

Variant Filer Tax Non-Filer Tax
Alto VX 11,600 34,965
Alto VXR 13,500 40,605
Alto VXR-AGS 14,500 43,410
Alto VXL-AGS 15,000 45,675

Suzuki WagonR 2025 Price in Pakistan

Variant Price
WagonR VXR 3,214,000/-
WagonR VXL 3,412,000/-
WagonR VXL-AGS 3,741,000/-
Variant Filer Tax Non-Filer Tax
WagonR VXR 32,140/- 96,420/-
WagonR VXL 34,120/- 102,360/-
WagonR VXL-AGS 37,410/- 112,230/-

Suzuki Cultus 2025 Price in Pakistan

Variant Price
Cultus VXR 3,858,000/-
Cultus VXL 4,244,000/-
Cultus VXL-AGS 4,546,000/-
Variant Filer Tax Non-Filer Tax
Cultus VXR 38,580/- PKR 115,740/-
Cultus VXL 42,440/- PKR 127,320/-
Cultus VXL-AGS 45,460/- PKR 136,380/-

Suzuki Swift 2025 Price in Pakistan

Variant Price
Swift GL 4,336,000/-
Swift GL (CVT) 4,560,000/-
Swift GLX (CVT) 4,719,000/-
Swift GLX (CVT) Two Tone 4,719,000/-
Variant Filer Tax Non-Filer Tax
Swift GL  65,040/-  195,120/-
Swift GL (CVT) 68,400/- 205,200/-
Swift GLX (CVT) 70,785/- 212,355/-
Swift GLX (CVT) Two Tone 70,785/- 212,355/-

Suzuki Every 2025 Price in Pakistan

Variant Price
Every VX 2,749,000/-
Every VXR 2,799,000/-

Every 2025 Taxes

Variant Filer Tax Non-Filer Tax
Every VX 13,745/- 41,235/-
Every VXR 13,995/-  41,985/-

Suzuki Bolan 2025 Price in Pakistan

Variant Price
Bolan 1,940,000/-
Variant Filer Tax Non-Filer Tax
Bolan 9,700/- 29,100/-

Suzuki Ravi 2025 Price in Pakistan

Variant Price
Ravi 1,856,000/-
Variant Filer Tax Non-Filer Tax
Ravi  9,280/- 27,840/-

