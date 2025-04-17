Toyota Hilux Revo Rocco updated 5-year installment plan in Pakistan for 2025

LAHORE – With a blend of advanced off-road capabilities and stylish design, the all-new Toyota Hilux Revo Rocco 2025 is a 4×4 pickup truck that has gained significant popularity in Pakistan.

The new Revo Rocco is designed with the best-in-class exterior and when it comes to interior, it ensures comfort and maximum accessibility with intelligently designed spaces. It features high-quality black interior, eight-way powered driver seat, audio system, dual-zone climate control, vehicle stability control and child safety functions.

The vehicle is available in five colors – Attitude Black, Blue Mist, Grey Graphite, Silver Metallic, and Super White – providing luxury with ruggedness.

“Experience extreme power with the New Generation 1GD engine with higher Torque and Power output, upgraded Suspension System and enhanced Power Steering,” the company said.

It is equipped with 2,755cc with torque output of 500 Nm besides featuring 6-speed Sequential transmission system.

The REVO Rocco has been built from ground up to handle both driving on and off the road – built on body-on-frame platform with proper 4×4 functionality

The REVO ROCCO experience is all about maintaining control at all times, delivering peace of mind and putting your loved ones’ safety first.

Toyota Hilux Revo Rocco Latest Price

The ex-factory price of Toyota Hilix Revo Rocco stands at Rs14,419,000 in Pakistan as of April 2025.

Toyota Hilux Revo Rocco Installment Plan

Meezan Bank offers a five-year installment plan for the Revo Rocco. The plan has been calculated with 35% down payment and 20% residual value, using online calculator.

Under the plan, the buyer need to deposit Rs5,049,750 in wake of upfront amount while rent per month will be Rs230,688 for the period of five years.