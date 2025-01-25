AGL52.26▲ 4.57 (0.10%)AIRLINK200.75▲ 7.19 (0.04%)BOP10.21▲ 0.26 (0.03%)CNERGY7.71▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DCL9.22▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.17▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC108.69▼ -1.49 (-0.01%)FCCL40.06▼ -0.59 (-0.01%)FFL16.81▼ -0.05 (0.00%)HUBC132.6▲ 0.02 (0.00%)HUMNL13.92▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.65▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.59▼ -0.03 (0.00%)MLCF46.74▼ -0.86 (-0.02%)NBP63.3▲ 1.31 (0.02%)OGDC212.43▼ -1.48 (-0.01%)PAEL41.28▲ 0.04 (0.00%)PIBTL8.11▼ -0.3 (-0.04%)PPL181.46▼ -0.89 (0.00%)PRL41.78▼ -0.18 (0.00%)PTC24.7▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)SEARL111.84▲ 5 (0.05%)TELE8.87▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▲ 0.3 (0.01%)TPLP12.92▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TREET22.06▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG67.47▲ 0.52 (0.01%)UNITY32.82▲ 0.47 (0.01%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

Kerala Lottery Full Results January 2025; NIRMAL NR 416 Draw update

Kerala Lottery Full Results January 2025 Nirmal Nr 416 Draw Update
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

First Prize of the Kerala Lottery for 18 January 2025 of Rs8million goes to KF 162254 while Second prize winner is KG 284532.

Kerala Lottery Results Today 2025

Lottery Number Agent Name Agency Number Location
KF 162254 Dineshan Thaiyyil Damodaran K 8178 Kottayam

The wait is over – the winning numbers for Kerala lottery draw have been announced! Check your tickets to see if you’re one of our lucky winners. Even if you didn’t win this time, stay hopeful and remember that every ticket is a chance for a big win in the next draw! Best of luck, everyone!

Here’s the updated Kerala Lottery Result for 25-01-2025, with the 2nd prize at the top and the 8th prize at the bottom:

NIRMAL NR 416 Draw Results 2025

Prize Winners
2nd Prize KG 284532
3rd Prize 1) KA 673799 2) KB 874139 3) KC 408233 4) KD 219763 5) KE 873110 6) KF 523548 7) KG 875616 8) KH 842969 9) KJ 623110 10) KK 772819 11) KL 879941 12) KM 493442
Consolation Prize KA 162254, KB 162254, KC 162254, KD 162254, KE 162254, KG 162254, KH 162254, KJ 162254, KK 162254, KL 162254, KM 162254
4th Prize 0096, 0380, 0756, 1181, 3511, 3809, 4008, 4424, 4460, 5287, 6124, 6210, 6950, 7684, 8243, 8869, 9036, 9301
5th Prize 0139, 0353, 1027, 2205, 2499, 3638, 3647, 6879, 7133, 7818
6th Prize 0183, 1039, 1416, 2571, 2724, 3993, 4801, 5202, 5375, 6575, 7360, 8603, 9279, 9978
7th Prize 0185, 0192, 0437, 0597, 0687, 0746, 0888, 1122, 1462, 1502, 1831, 2055, 2079, 2231, 2582, 3010, 3229, 3253, 3270, 3318, 3742, 3871, 3878, 3919, 3980, 4310, 4337, 4372, 4479, 4681, 4993, 5305, 5347, 5454, 5498, 5574, 5580, 5604, 5682, 5884, 5917, 6211, 6252, 6279, 6337, 6465, 6628, 6668, 6827, 6843, 7060, 7101, 7130, 7148, 7151, 7292, 7458, 7722, 7982, 7985, 8031, 8145, 8166, 8284, 8476, 8480, 8534, 8666, 8684, 8697, 8756, 8849, 8904, 8942, 9214, 9271, 9371, 9566, 9846, 9960
8th Prize 0036, 0107, 0121, 0181, 0190, 0206, 0273, 0345, 0383, 0396, 0774, 0785, 0915, 1152, 1189, 1242, 1377, 1384, 1467, 1542, 1551, 1970, 1990, 2047, 2096, 2358, 2402, 2440, 2441, 2469, 2542, 2553, 2575, 2602, 2863, 2958, 3030, 3040, 3101, 3138, 3156, 3212, 3396, 3571, 3584, 3588, 3604, 3662, 3689, 3935, 3963, 4177, 4189, 4197, 4422, 4672, 4713, 4776, 4793, 4819, 4853, 4985, 4995, 5029, 5114, 5184, 5283, 5322, 5416, 5485, 5491, 5729, 5763, 5816, 5907, 6214, 6302, 6488, 6629, 6678, 6714, 6785, 6817, 6918, 6932, 6969, 7136, 7214, 7230, 7233, 7318, 7340, 7376, 7460, 7522, 7679, 7681, 7755, 7848, 7855, 7974, 8011, 8017, 8099, 8162, 8467, 8548, 8595, 8621, 8843, 8888, 8953, 9061, 9127, 9132, 9142, 9148, 9246, 9278, 9393, 9439, 9629, 9632, 9899

750 Prize Bond Full Schedule for 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • International

Denmark registers first case over desecration of Holy Quran

  • International

Sharjah hosts three-day international medical show

  • International

UAE Emirates ID fee update for Pakistani nationals – Jan 2025

  • International

US judge temporarily blocks Trump’s order against birthright citizenship

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer