Neocobal injection, Meclomine tablets among several drugs fail Quality Test in Punjab

ISLAMABAD – Punjab Drug Regulatory Authority flagged several substandard drugs including Neocobal injection, and Meclomine tablets with adulteration.

The drug regulatory authority started crack down on unsafe medicines after Quality Alert. The alert comprises seven pharma drugs failed to meet mandatory quality standards, raising public health concerns.

These medicines include widely-used anti-allergic and antibiotic formulations. Punjab Drug Testing Laboratory, the identified medicines were found to be substandard, containing adulterants and foreign particles. The affected products were manufactured by pharmaceutical companies based in Lahore and Rawalpindi. The drugs that failed the quality tests include

Substandard Drugs Alert

Medicine Type Batch Neocobal Injection Methylcobalamin Injection S-2455 Meclomine Tablets Anti-Allergic Tablets 8440, 8482 Amekoran Injection Antibiotic Injection BK-019 Aqua-P Sterile Water Sterile Water 669 Ortizin Tablets Anti-Allergic Tablets 241268 Dorcip Antibiotic Drip Antibiotic IV Drip DC-121

The substandard medicines failed to comply with Analytical Standard Specification Assessment requirements. In light of this, PDRA has called on the Punjab government to take urgent action to halt the circulation of the defective drugs.

All distributors and pharma companies have been directed to immediately suspend the sale and distribution of these medicines and to report any suspicious stock. The regulatory body has also stepped up market surveillance and implemented tighter checks across the pharmaceutical supply chain.

“The presence of adulterated or contaminated medicines poses a serious risk to patient health,” said a PDRA official. “We urge the public to exercise caution and consult healthcare professionals if they suspect use of any affected batch.”

This move is part of a broader initiative by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) aimed at strengthening oversight of drug quality and clamping down on counterfeit and illegally manufactured medical products. .