750 prize bond draw results January 2025: 1st and 2nd prize winners

750 Prize Bond Draw Results January 2025 1st And 2nd Prize Winners
KARACHI – The National Savings Division Karachi is holding January 2025 draw of Rs 750 prize bond with people waiting for the results eagerly.

The savings centre hold draw of the 750 prize bond every three month, offering one first prize, three second prizes and 1696 third prizes.

The amount of first prize of 750 PKR prize bond is Rs1,500,000 (Rs1.5 million) while the second prize winners get Rs500,000 each.

Similarly, the third prize winners are rewarded with Rs9,300 each by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) after verifying that their prize bond number is present in the draw list.

1st, 2nd Prize Winners 750 Prize Bond Jan 2025

The 1st prize of Rs.1,500,000 has been identified as prize bond number 271541.

The second prize, valued at Rs500,000, has been awarded to ticket numbers 317904, 496553, 800663.

Prize Bond Draw Schedule 2025

Prize Bond scheme in Pakistan allows participants to buy bonds in denominations ranging from Rs100 to Rs40000, offering a secure, low-risk investment. Prize Bonds can be exchanged for cash at any time, making them an accessible saving option. The scheme aims to help individuals save money while generating funds for the country.

Following is complete schedule of prize bond draws 2025:

Prize Bonds 2025 Complete Draw Schedule

Our Correspondent

