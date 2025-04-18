Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; more rains, hailstorms predicted

PESHAWAR – More rains and hailstorms with isolated heavy falls are predicted in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday night and Saturday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over upper and central parts of Pakistan which will likely persist till April 20 (Sunday morning).

Under these conditions, rains and gusty winds are predicted in Butgram, Buner, Karam, Karak, Bajaur, Mohmand, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kohat, Bannu, Waziristan, Tank, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan on Friday night. Heavy rains and hailstorms are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Buner, Malakand, Mansehra and Abbottabad.

On Saturday, more rains and gusty winds are predicted in Butgram, Buner, Bajaur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi and Khyber. Heavy rains and hailstorms are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Buner, Malakand, Mansehra and Abbottabad.

Peshawar’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35°C and 37°C on Saturday, and 34°C and 36°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm): Dir (Upper) 08, Kalam, Chitral 06, Mir Khani, Pattan, Drosh 04

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C. The maximum temperature in Bannu was recorded at 37°C.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 66 per cent.