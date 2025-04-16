Yamaha Ybr 125 3 Years Installment Plans In Pakistan April 2025

Bikes prices continue to climb higher and cheapest bike of Yamaha now cost over Rs4lac in 2025. Despite slow sales, there is no respite for buyers in prices of YBR-125 and other models, but there are Easy Installment Plans for you to get your hands on new ride.

Yamaha bikes are available on installment plans as recent offers include flexible payment options and minimal processing fees, aiming to make Yamaha bikes more accessible in the face of rising market prices.

Despite slow sales, the two-wheeler remains a premium brand, especially in 125 segment. YBR 125 remains one of the most sought-after models due to its sporty design, smooth ride, and reliable performance. With these latest offers, Yamaha once again reinforced its position as a forward-thinking and customer-focused brand in Pakistan’s competitive two-wheeler landscape.

Yamaha Bikes Installments in Pakistan

Yamaha YB 125Z

Detail Amount Colors Red / Black Down Payment Rs. 127,200 (30%) Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Rs. 129,000 Number of Months 36 Monthly Installment Rs. 13,426 Processing Charges + FED TBA

Yamaha YBR 125

Detail Amount Colors Red, Gray, Black Down Payment Rs. 139,800 (30%) Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Rs. 141,600 Number of Months 36 Monthly Installment Rs. 14,756 Processing Charges + FED TBA

Yamaha YBR 125G

Detail Amount Colors Black Down Payment Rs. 145,500 (30%) Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Rs. 147,300 Number of Months 36 Monthly Installment Rs. 15,358 Processing Charges + FED TBA

NOTE: THESE INSTALLMENT PLANS ARE WITH MEEZAN BANK, PLEASE CHECK PRICES OF OTHER LENDERS TO COMPARE RATES

YBR Installments Zero Markup in Pakistan

NOTE: THESE INSTALLMENT PLANS ARE WITH BANK ALFALAH, PLEASE CHECK PRICES OF OTHER LENDERS TO COMPARE RATES