Hajj 2025: Pakistan fails to avail complete Hajj quota, confirms minister

KARACHI – Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf admitted on Friday that a significant portion of Pakistan’ Hajj 205 quota could not be availed due to negligence of tour operators.

While addressing intending pilgrims and newsmen during visit of Bait-ul-Hajaj Karachi, the minister said some Hajj tour operators failed to fulfill the requirement and commitments with Saudi authorities and business partners within the committed time, resulting in failure to avail the Hajj quota.

Stressed stringent action against the persons or companies found negligent in this regard, the minister said over 110,000 pilgrims would travel to Saudi Arabia for performing Hajj 2025. Out of these, 89,000 pilgrims will travel under the government scheme while 23000 pilgrims will make their journey through private Hajj operator scheme.

The minister also informed that the issue of Hajj quota was taken up with the Saudi authorities and 10000 cases from Pakistan have been cleared; the total seats allocated to Pakistan this year were around 179,000.

Sardar Yousuf informed that over 21000 Pakistanis would fly from Karachi airport that is now part of the Route to Makkah initiative of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia allowing hassle free immigration process.

The minister also announced that the vaccination process for intending Hajj pilgrims would start next week.

The minister highlighted that various centers have been established in major cities of the country for the purpose of vaccination including Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur in Sindh.

The lawmaker informed that training process of the intending pilgrims was in final stages that was carried out in phased manner across the country to equip them with basic knowledge about the entire process of Hajj including Arkan-e-Hajj (obligatory acts of Hajj) as well as legal or formal requirements, use of Nusuk and other relevant matters.

The federal minister said Saudi government has further improved the overall Hajj arrangements and also introduced NUSUK and other new initiatives while the government of Pakistan made the best arrangements as well to facilitate the pilgrims this year which included quality residence near the Haramain Sharifain, round the clock transport, air conditioned tents and other facilities.

The minister added that for the convenience of Hujjaj e Karam, quality residential facilities have been arranged at the minimum possible distance in the Markazia area of Madina Munawara and Batha Quraish, Azizia and other central areas of Makkah Mukarama.

Sardar Yousaf expressed that staff of the Religious Affairs Ministry and Muavneen would be available for assistance of Hujjaj Karam in Saudi Arabia.