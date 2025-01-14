Suzuki Swift 2025 Price Update, Taxes and Instalment Plans

Suzuki Swift remains among much-sought hatchbacks as it offers a futuristic design with improved fuel economy and a powerful engine. The car stands out with essential safety features like six airbags, ABS, and Hill Start Assist.

The 1.2cc car’s price remains at Rs4.7 million, with a strong contender in compact hatchback market. The latest model brings host of exciting updates that are sure to capture the attention of car enthusiasts and everyday commuters alike. With sharp lines and an aggressive front grille, Swift stands out in the competitive hatchback market, giving it a bold presence on the road.

Swift Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Price Swift GL Manual 4,336,000 Swift GL CVT 4,560,000 Swift GLX CVT 4,719,000

Swift Installment Plans 2025

Swift GL (CVT)

Detail Information Vehicle Price PKR 4,560,000 Residual Value 25% Security Deposit PKR 1,368,000 (30%) Processing Fee PKR 3,100 Total Upfront PKR 1,371,100 Monthly Payment PKR 80,861 Number of Months 60

Swift GL (MT)

Detail Information Vehicle Price PKR 4,336,000 Residual Value 20% Security Deposit PKR 1,300,800 (30%) Processing Fee PKR 3,100 Total Upfront PKR 1,303,900 Monthly Payment PKR 79,411 Number of Months 60

Swift GLX (CVT)

Detail Information Vehicle Price PKR 4,719,000 Residual Value 30% Security Deposit PKR 1,415,700 (30%) Processing Fee PKR 3,100 Total Upfront PKR 1,418,800 Monthly Payment PKR 81,043 Number of Months 60

Swift has evolved into a sleek, feature-packed hatchback that balances style, performance, and safety. While it may have its drawbacks, such as the delayed launch and interior quality, its improvements in fuel economy, safety, and overall driving experience make it a strong contender in the compact car market.

Swift Taxes 2025