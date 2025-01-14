AGL37.76▲ 0.19 (0.01%)AIRLINK200.29▲ 2.74 (0.01%)BOP10.49▲ 0.22 (0.02%)CNERGY7.21▲ 0.26 (0.04%)DCL8.84▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML39.14▲ 1.02 (0.03%)DGKC103.3▲ 3.08 (0.03%)FCCL34.94▲ 0.52 (0.02%)FFL17.42▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)HUBC127.81▲ 0.08 (0.00%)HUMNL13.81▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KEL5▲ 0.12 (0.02%)KOSM7.03▲ 0.34 (0.05%)MLCF44.62▲ 0.47 (0.01%)NBP62.4▼ -0.11 (0.00%)OGDC222.15▼ -2.76 (-0.01%)PAEL42.8▼ -0.06 (0.00%)PIBTL8.51▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PPL192.73▼ -1.57 (-0.01%)PRL41.5▲ 2.74 (0.07%)PTC24.44▲ 0.1 (0.00%)SEARL101.27▲ 1.4 (0.01%)TELE9.54▲ 0.42 (0.05%)TOMCL35.1▲ 0.16 (0.00%)TPLP13.08▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TREET23.56▲ 0.63 (0.03%)TRG66.19▲ 2.09 (0.03%)UNITY32.67▲ 0.45 (0.01%)WTL1.78▲ 0 (0.00%)

Suzuki Swift 2025 Price Update, Taxes and Instalment Plans

Suzuki Swift 2025 Price Update Taxes And Instalment Plans
Suzuki Swift remains among much-sought hatchbacks as it offers a futuristic design with improved fuel economy and a powerful engine. The car stands out with essential safety features like six airbags, ABS, and Hill Start Assist.

The 1.2cc car’s price remains at Rs4.7 million, with a strong contender in compact hatchback market. The latest model brings host of exciting updates that are sure to capture the attention of car enthusiasts and everyday commuters alike. With sharp lines and an aggressive front grille, Swift stands out in the competitive hatchback market, giving it a bold presence on the road.

Swift Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Price
Swift GL Manual 4,336,000
Swift GL CVT 4,560,000
Swift GLX CVT 4,719,000

Swift Installment Plans 2025

Swift GL (CVT) 

Detail Information
Vehicle Price PKR 4,560,000
Residual Value 25%
Security Deposit PKR 1,368,000 (30%)
Processing Fee PKR 3,100
Total Upfront PKR 1,371,100
Monthly Payment PKR 80,861
Number of Months 60

Swift GL (MT) 

Detail Information
Vehicle Price PKR 4,336,000
Residual Value 20%
Security Deposit PKR 1,300,800 (30%)
Processing Fee PKR 3,100
Total Upfront PKR 1,303,900
Monthly Payment PKR 79,411
Number of Months 60

Swift GLX (CVT) 

Detail Information
Vehicle Price PKR 4,719,000
Residual Value 30%
Security Deposit PKR 1,415,700 (30%)
Processing Fee PKR 3,100
Total Upfront PKR 1,418,800
Monthly Payment PKR 81,043
Number of Months 60

Swift has evolved into a sleek, feature-packed hatchback that balances style, performance, and safety. While it may have its drawbacks, such as the delayed launch and interior quality, its improvements in fuel economy, safety, and overall driving experience make it a strong contender in the compact car market.

Swift Taxes 2025

Variants Filer Tax Non-Filer Tax
Swift GL 65,040 195,120
Swift GL (CVT) 68,400 205,200
Swift GLX (CVT) 70,785 212,355
Swift GLX (CVT) Two Tone 70,785 212,355

