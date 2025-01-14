Suzuki Swift 2025 Price Update, Taxes and Instalment Plans

Suzuki Swift remains among much-sought hatchbacks as it offers a futuristic design with improved fuel economy and a powerful engine. The car stands out with essential safety features like six airbags, ABS, and Hill Start Assist.
The 1.2cc car’s price remains at Rs4.7 million, with a strong contender in compact hatchback market. The latest model brings host of exciting updates that are sure to capture the attention of car enthusiasts and everyday commuters alike. With sharp lines and an aggressive front grille, Swift stands out in the competitive hatchback market, giving it a bold presence on the road.
Swift Latest Price in Pakistan
|Variants
|Price
|Swift GL Manual
|4,336,000
|Swift GL CVT
|4,560,000
|Swift GLX CVT
|4,719,000
Swift Installment Plans 2025
Swift GL (CVT)
|Detail
|Information
|Vehicle Price
|PKR 4,560,000
|Residual Value
|25%
|Security Deposit
|PKR 1,368,000 (30%)
|Processing Fee
|PKR 3,100
|Total Upfront
|PKR 1,371,100
|Monthly Payment
|PKR 80,861
|Number of Months
|60
Swift GL (MT)
|Detail
|Information
|Vehicle Price
|PKR 4,336,000
|Residual Value
|20%
|Security Deposit
|PKR 1,300,800 (30%)
|Processing Fee
|PKR 3,100
|Total Upfront
|PKR 1,303,900
|Monthly Payment
|PKR 79,411
|Number of Months
|60
Swift GLX (CVT)
|Detail
|Information
|Vehicle Price
|PKR 4,719,000
|Residual Value
|30%
|Security Deposit
|PKR 1,415,700 (30%)
|Processing Fee
|PKR 3,100
|Total Upfront
|PKR 1,418,800
|Monthly Payment
|PKR 81,043
|Number of Months
|60
Swift has evolved into a sleek, feature-packed hatchback that balances style, performance, and safety. While it may have its drawbacks, such as the delayed launch and interior quality, its improvements in fuel economy, safety, and overall driving experience make it a strong contender in the compact car market.
Swift Taxes 2025
|Variants
|Filer Tax
|Non-Filer Tax
|Swift GL
|65,040
|195,120
|Swift GL (CVT)
|68,400
|205,200
|Swift GLX (CVT)
|70,785
|212,355
|Swift GLX (CVT) Two Tone
|70,785
|212,355
