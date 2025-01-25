Formula Milk sales restricted without prescription in this Pakistani region; full details inside

KARACHI – In bid to improve child health and support breastfeeding, authorities in Sindh come up with a groundbreaking law, linking the sale of infant milk with a doctor’s prescription.

The provincial authorities in the country’s southeastern region ended unregulated formula milk sales among the masses under Sindh Protection and Promotion of Breastfeeding and Child Nutrition Act.

As per the new regulations, artificial formula milk can only be sold with a prescription from a physician, and those found violating the law could face heavy fines of Rs5lac and jail time for up to 6 months. Doctors who prescribe formula milk without a valid medical reason will face license revocation and complaints to the Infant Feeding Board.

The food companies are now prohibited from using the term milk on packaging, with label required to read “artificial formula milk” instead. Makers of these products will not be allowed to market or sponsor any medical events or conferences while superstores and medical shops are forbidden from displaying formula milk openly, with violations carrying significant penalties.

Hospitals are also directed to offer only breast milk to newborns as healthcare professionals pushed for benefits of breastfeeding, which boosts immunity in newborns and cuts risk of diseases for both infants and mothers.

The law has already garnered support from healthcare professionals and is set to be adopted in other provinces, including Punjab, to ensure better nutrition for children nationwide.

For the unversed, breastfeeding provides basic nutrients for baby’s growth, as it strengthens immune system, and lowers risk of infections and chronic diseases. It also fosters a strong emotional bond between mother and baby and supports brain development. It also reduces risk of certain cancers and aids in postpartum recovery.