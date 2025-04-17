AGL63.64▼ -1.44 (-0.02%)AIRLINK183.77▲ 6.32 (0.04%)BOP11.26▲ 0.15 (0.01%)CNERGY8.53▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.44▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)DFML43.19▲ 0.19 (0.00%)DGKC125.87▲ 2.61 (0.02%)FCCL46.17▲ 1.19 (0.03%)FFL15.75▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)HUBC143.44▲ 1.56 (0.01%)HUMNL13▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.44▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM5.77▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)MLCF64.57▲ 3.81 (0.06%)NBP85.48▲ 4.2 (0.05%)OGDC214.08▲ 2.38 (0.01%)PAEL47.02▲ 0.53 (0.01%)PIBTL10.43▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL171.74▲ 2.06 (0.01%)PRL34.52▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PTC22.39▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)SEARL92.91▼ -1.1 (-0.01%)TELE7.28▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.73▲ 0.71 (0.02%)TPLP10.01▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TREET21.03▲ 0.09 (0.00%)TRG66.65▲ 0.69 (0.01%)UNITY27.79▲ 0 (0.00%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

First Look of Upgraded Suzuki Alto unveiled in Pakistan after Rs1.2Lac Price Hike

First Look Of Upgraded Suzuki Alto Unveiled In Pakistan After Rs1 2lac Price Hike
KARACHI – The new locally assembled Suzuki Alto has been revealed in Pakistan with added safety features like ABS brakes and seatbelt reminders. The car was upgraded with price increase amid serious concerns over its stability and parts quality.

The 660cc car weighs less than international models, making it wobble over after minor collisions, raising doubts about its safety, especially on motorways. To improve its quality, Suzuki rolled out new set of features including Anti-lock Braking System, seatbelt reminder.

New Suzuki Alto Pictures

Alto New Prices in Pakistan

Variant New Price Price Increase 
Alto VXR MT 2,827,000 +120,000
Alto VXR AGS 2,989,000 +95,000
Alto VXL AGS 3,140,000 +95,000

While the price hike drew mixed reactions, Suzuki has justified it with the introduction of several much-needed enhancements, especially in the VXR MT and VXR AGS variants.

Alto New Features

  • Front seatbelt reminder system
  • Relocated rear door emblem
  • Fasten seatbelt warning light
  • child seat anchors
  • rear Chrome belt

For VXR AGS

  • Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) – now extended to VXR MT
  • All power windows
  • Power window switch illumination
  • Driver-side pinch guard for power window
  • Automatic up/down function for the driver’s window

Alto Ban on Motorways

The controversy gained momentum after a number of social media posts raised alarms about the Alto’s performance, with some users even speculating about a potential “ban” on the vehicle.

In response to the growing public outcry, Pak Suzuki acknowledged the safety issues and phased out the variants.

Earlier, Motorway Police turned down rumors that the Alto has been banned from motorways, clarifying that no such decision has been made.

Hyundai slapped with huge fine for misleading Tucson launch offer

