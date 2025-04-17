First Look of Upgraded Suzuki Alto unveiled in Pakistan after Rs1.2Lac Price Hike

KARACHI – The new locally assembled Suzuki Alto has been revealed in Pakistan with added safety features like ABS brakes and seatbelt reminders. The car was upgraded with price increase amid serious concerns over its stability and parts quality.

The 660cc car weighs less than international models, making it wobble over after minor collisions, raising doubts about its safety, especially on motorways. To improve its quality, Suzuki rolled out new set of features including Anti-lock Braking System, seatbelt reminder.

New Suzuki Alto Pictures

Alto New Prices in Pakistan

Variant New Price Price Increase Alto VXR MT 2,827,000 +120,000 Alto VXR AGS 2,989,000 +95,000 Alto VXL AGS 3,140,000 +95,000

While the price hike drew mixed reactions, Suzuki has justified it with the introduction of several much-needed enhancements, especially in the VXR MT and VXR AGS variants.

Alto New Features

Front seatbelt reminder system

Relocated rear door emblem

Fasten seatbelt warning light

child seat anchors

rear Chrome belt

For VXR AGS

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) – now extended to VXR MT

All power windows

Power window switch illumination

Driver-side pinch guard for power window

Automatic up/down function for the driver’s window

Alto Ban on Motorways

The controversy gained momentum after a number of social media posts raised alarms about the Alto’s performance, with some users even speculating about a potential “ban” on the vehicle.

In response to the growing public outcry, Pak Suzuki acknowledged the safety issues and phased out the variants.

Earlier, Motorway Police turned down rumors that the Alto has been banned from motorways, clarifying that no such decision has been made.