Pakistanis employing illegal immigrants to be held accountable, confirms minister

ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry announced on Friday that Pakistani citizens employing illegal immigrants would be held accountable.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister also cautioned that strict action will be taken against Pakistani citizens who rent out shops, homes, or hotel rooms to illegal immigrants.

The minister highlighted that clear instructions have been issued to all provinces to hold those Pakistanis accountable who provide a shop, house, or any kind of space to an illegal foreigner.

The lawmaker clarified that only foreigners holding valid legal documents are eligible to seek rented property, open businesses, or seek employment in Pakistan.

‘All dealings whether in moveable or immoveable property must be conducted with legally documented individuals,’ clarified the minister and added that Pakistani citizens are only permitted to work with or rent to those who have proper legal status in the country.

Talal Chaudhry also announced that all foreign nationals without valid visas must leave Pakistan by April 30, reaffirming the government’s firm policy on the repatriation of undocumented immigrants, particularly Afghan nationals.

The minister emphasized that while Pakistan has shown unparalleled hospitality for decades, the time has come to strictly enforce immigration laws.

“We welcomed our Afghan brothers for 40 years with open hearts. But no country in the world allows anyone to live without a visa and Pakistan cannot be an exception,” he stated.

Revealing the statistics, the minister shared that 84,869 Afghan nationals have been repatriated since April 1 as part of the ongoing national policy to return individuals residing in Pakistan illegally.

He clarified that the repatriation process is being conducted in a lawful, organized, and humane manner, and that Pakistani authorities are working closely with Afghan counterparts to facilitate the transition.

The minister assured that Pakistan is pursuing a balanced approach that includes diplomatic coordination with the Afghan government.

“We remain committed to peaceful relations with Afghanistan, but national security and legal compliance will not be compromised,” he affirmed.