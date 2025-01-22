Suzuki Alto For Sale in Pakistan – Jan 2025

Suzuki Alto remains among the most selling cars, being the cheapest new car of the country’s oldest automaker. As the price of the base model stands at Rs2.3 million in January, several users are looking to get their hands on used models of Suzuki Alto in Pakistan.

The 660cc car continues its legacy as an affordable and fuel-efficient dour wheeler, offering decent fuel economy. The car features added comforts like power windows, retractable mirrors, and dual airbags. Some motorheads find it underpowered on long routes and having build quality concerns compared to its Japanese counterparts, the car still remains famous due to its low price, ease of maintenance, and extensive dealership network.

Below are latest rates for Suzuki Alto in Pakistan. You can check local markets and online portals to pick the model that fits your preferences and budget.

Suzuki Alto Used Prices in Pakistan 2025

Models Mileage (km) Price Suzuki Alto 2022 VXR 40,000 26.6 lacs Suzuki Alto 2022 VXR 43,000 25.6 lacs Suzuki Alto 2011 VXR 100,000 12.3 lacs Suzuki Alto 2022 VXR 42,000 24.5 lacs Suzuki Alto 2021 VXR 71,000 23.25 lacs Suzuki Alto 2022 VXR 35,000 25.6 lacs Suzuki Alto 2024 VXL AGS 2,025 35 lacs Suzuki Alto 2021 VX 57,000 22 lacs Suzuki Alto 2022 VXL AGS 40,000 28.5 lacs Suzuki Alto 2021 VXR 67,000 23 lacs Suzuki Alto 2023 VXR 29,000 26 lacs

Alto Price in Pakistan

Models Mileage (km) Price Suzuki Alto 2021 L Upgrade 52,497 31 lacs Suzuki Alto 2023 VXR AGS 16,000 28 lacs Suzuki Alto 2021 VX 80,000 22 lacs Suzuki Alto 2013 ECO-S 155,000 21 lacs Suzuki Alto 2021 F 8,000 32 lacs Suzuki Alto 2019 VXL AGS 66,000 24 lacs Suzuki Alto 2022 VXR 31,000 25 lacs Suzuki Alto 2023 VXR 32,000 26.5 lacs Suzuki Alto 2024 VXL AGS 300 31 lacs Suzuki Alto 2021 VXR 66,164 23.5 lacs Suzuki Cultus 2021 VXR 48,000 23.5 lacs Suzuki Alto 2014 100,000 22 lacs Suzuki Alto 2024 VXL AGS 10,000 30 lacs Suzuki Alto 2022 L Upgrade 38,000 37 lacs Suzuki Alto 2022 VXR 50,000 24.5 lacs Suzuki Alto 2005 160,000 17 lacs

Suzuki Alto for Installments in Pakistan