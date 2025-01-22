Suzuki Alto For Sale in Pakistan – Jan 2025

Suzuki Alto remains among the most selling cars, being the cheapest new car of the country’s oldest automaker. As the price of the base model stands at Rs2.3 million in January, several users are looking to get their hands on used models of Suzuki Alto in Pakistan.
The 660cc car continues its legacy as an affordable and fuel-efficient dour wheeler, offering decent fuel economy. The car features added comforts like power windows, retractable mirrors, and dual airbags. Some motorheads find it underpowered on long routes and having build quality concerns compared to its Japanese counterparts, the car still remains famous due to its low price, ease of maintenance, and extensive dealership network.
Below are latest rates for Suzuki Alto in Pakistan. You can check local markets and online portals to pick the model that fits your preferences and budget.
Suzuki Alto Used Prices in Pakistan 2025
|Models
|Mileage (km)
|Price
|Suzuki Alto 2022 VXR
|40,000
|26.6 lacs
|Suzuki Alto 2022 VXR
|43,000
|25.6 lacs
|Suzuki Alto 2011 VXR
|100,000
|12.3 lacs
|Suzuki Alto 2022 VXR
|42,000
|24.5 lacs
|Suzuki Alto 2021 VXR
|71,000
|23.25 lacs
|Suzuki Alto 2022 VXR
|35,000
|25.6 lacs
|Suzuki Alto 2024 VXL AGS
|2,025
|35 lacs
|Suzuki Alto 2021 VX
|57,000
|22 lacs
|Suzuki Alto 2022 VXL AGS
|40,000
|28.5 lacs
|Suzuki Alto 2021 VXR
|67,000
|23 lacs
|Suzuki Alto 2023 VXR
|29,000
|26 lacs
Alto Price in Pakistan
|Models
|Mileage (km)
|Price
|Suzuki Alto 2021 L Upgrade
|52,497
|31 lacs
|Suzuki Alto 2023 VXR AGS
|16,000
|28 lacs
|Suzuki Alto 2021 VX
|80,000
|22 lacs
|Suzuki Alto 2013 ECO-S
|155,000
|21 lacs
|Suzuki Alto 2021 F
|8,000
|32 lacs
|Suzuki Alto 2019 VXL AGS
|66,000
|24 lacs
|Suzuki Alto 2022 VXR
|31,000
|25 lacs
|Suzuki Alto 2023 VXR
|32,000
|26.5 lacs
|Suzuki Alto 2024 VXL AGS
|300
|31 lacs
|Suzuki Alto 2021 VXR
|66,164
|23.5 lacs
|Suzuki Cultus 2021 VXR
|48,000
|23.5 lacs
|Suzuki Alto 2014
|100,000
|22 lacs
|Suzuki Alto 2024 VXL AGS
|10,000
|30 lacs
|Suzuki Alto 2022 L Upgrade
|38,000
|37 lacs
|Suzuki Alto 2022 VXR
|50,000
|24.5 lacs
|Suzuki Alto 2005
|160,000
|17 lacs
Suzuki Alto for Installments in Pakistan