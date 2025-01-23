Latest Hyundai Elantra 1.6 2025 Price and Installment Plans in Pakistan

Hyundai Elantra 1.6 GL remains ahead of other sedans in terms of its premium look, fine interior and decent performance, but the car price continues to soar, and in 2025, Elantra 1.6 on road price stands around Rs1Crore.

If you are unable to pay in one go, there are flexible payment options, with which you can start with low down payment and enjoy affordable monthly installments for up to 5 years. Quick processing and hassle-free approvals make it simple to get behind the wheel of your new four-wheeler.

Elantra offers comfortable ride, especially as daily driven in urban regions with dual-zone climate control, and advanced safety technologies such as ABS and ESC. The car comes with sunroof and power-adjustable seats, its maintenance can be costly due to expensive and less readily available parts.

Hyundai Elantra 1.6 Latest Price in Pakistan

Hyundai Elantra 1.6 GL price stands at Rs9.7 million in Pakistan in 2025.

Hyundai Elantra Installment Plan 2025

Description Value Price of Vehicle Rs. 9,700,000 Upfront Payment 30% Deposit Rs. 4,850,000 Processing Fee Rs. 3,100 Total Upfront Payment Rs. 4,853,100 Monthly Payment (60 Months) Rs. 106,736 Rent Calculation Includes takaful



The following plan is with Meezan Bank, please check with other lenders to compare prices