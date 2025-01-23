AGL47.69▲ 4.15 (0.10%)AIRLINK193.56▼ -1.27 (-0.01%)BOP9.95▲ 0.14 (0.01%)CNERGY7.93▲ 0.57 (0.08%)DCL9.41▲ 0.21 (0.02%)DFML45.85▲ 3.97 (0.09%)DGKC110.18▲ 2.39 (0.02%)FCCL40.65▲ 2.07 (0.05%)FFL16.86▲ 0.41 (0.02%)HUBC132.58▲ 0.83 (0.01%)HUMNL13.89▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.6▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM6.62▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF47.6▲ 2.21 (0.05%)NBP61.99▲ 1.57 (0.03%)OGDC213.91▼ -0.08 (0.00%)PAEL41.24▲ 1.18 (0.03%)PIBTL8.41▲ 0.09 (0.01%)PPL182.35▲ 0.16 (0.00%)PRL41.96▲ 0.13 (0.00%)PTC24.9▲ 0.34 (0.01%)SEARL106.84▲ 4.31 (0.04%)TELE8.84▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL34.28▲ 0.14 (0.00%)TPLP12.75▲ 0 (0.00%)TREET21.93▲ 0.25 (0.01%)TRG66.95▲ 1.55 (0.02%)UNITY32.35▼ -0.06 (0.00%)WTL1.79▲ 0.09 (0.05%)

Latest Hyundai Elantra 1.6 2025 Price and Installment Plans in Pakistan

Latest Hyundai Elantra 1 6 2025 Price And Installment Plans In Pakistan
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Hyundai Elantra 1.6 GL remains ahead of other sedans in terms of its premium look, fine interior and decent performance, but the car price continues to soar, and in 2025, Elantra 1.6 on road price stands around Rs1Crore.

If you are unable to pay in one go, there are flexible payment options, with which you can start with low down payment and enjoy affordable monthly installments for up to 5 years. Quick processing and hassle-free approvals make it simple to get behind the wheel of your new four-wheeler.

Elantra offers comfortable ride, especially as daily driven in urban regions with dual-zone climate control, and advanced safety technologies such as ABS and ESC. The car comes with sunroof and power-adjustable seats, its maintenance can be costly due to expensive and less readily available parts.

Hyundai Elantra 1.6 Latest Price in Pakistan

Hyundai Elantra 1.6 GL price stands at Rs9.7 million in Pakistan in 2025.

Hyundai Elantra Installment Plan 2025

Description Value
Price of Vehicle Rs. 9,700,000
Upfront Payment  30%
Deposit Rs. 4,850,000
Processing Fee Rs. 3,100
Total Upfront Payment Rs. 4,853,100
Monthly Payment (60 Months) Rs. 106,736
Rent Calculation Includes takaful


The following plan is with Meezan Bank, please check with other lenders to compare prices

Huge Discounts announced on These Car Models in Pakistan; Check Latest Prices here

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Automobile

Suzuki Alto VXR White latest prices for filers, non-filers from Jan 2025

  • Automobile

Suzuki Alto For Sale in Pakistan – Jan 2025

  • Automobile

New Electric Scooter Models hit Pakistani two-wheeler market; Check Prices, Specs here

  • Automobile

Honda CD 70, CG 125, Pridor and CB-150 Price Update & Installment Plans Jan 2025

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer