New Suzuki Cultus Price announced in Pakistan after Rs3.72 Lac hike

KARACHI – Suzuki Cultus just got expensive in Pakistan, with cheapest version now priced at Rs4.23 million, while the top-of-line variant now cost over Rs4.6 million.

The 1000cc car of Pak Suzuki impresses with excellent fuel economy, a spacious, modern interior, easily available parts, a strong dealership network, and good resale value. Previous models of the cars were also got some issues like noisy cabin at long routes, average paint.

The company however announced major changes in famous hatchback, rolling out new safety features across all variants along with big price hike. Under new changes, Suzuki Cultus has been equipped with several new features aimed at enhancing passenger safety and driving comfort.

Cultus New Price

Models Old Price New Price Increase Cultus VXR 3,858,000 4,230,000 372,000 Cultus VXL 4,244,000 4,316,000 72,000 Cultus AGS 4,546,000 4,618,000 72,000

New Features in Cultus

The upgraded Cultus now comes with several important safety enhancements aimed at improving passenger protection. New features include a rear center seatbelt, rear head restraints, a driver seatbelt warning buzzer with a display on the speedometer, child seat anchor garnish, and ISO-FIX child seat anchors for secure installation of child seats.

Also, front seatbelts are now equipped with pre-tensioners and force limiters for added safety during sudden stops. VXR variant, which previously missed out on some key safety technologies, has also been updated and now offers dual front airbags, an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), and 60:40 split-folding rear seats to enhance both safety and practicality.

This price revision comes after price increase of Suzuki Alto, as Suzuki jacked up its price by Rs120,000. Back then, the company also cited the inclusion of new features as the reason for the hike.