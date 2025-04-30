Npc Organizes Easter Cake Cutting Ceremony At Aiwan E Quaid

Muslim, Christian leaders reaffirm commitment to progress, defence of Pakistan

A rare show of unity and harmony marked the Easter cake-cutting ceremony organized by the Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) at the Aiwan-e-Quaid Fatima Jinnah Park here on Monday.

Parliamentarians, faith leaders, Human Rights activists, intellectuals and scholars belonging to both Christianity and Islam participated in the ceremony and expressed their resolve to face jointly any threat to the country from any side.

“We are proud of the armed forces of Pakistan and have firm belief in the civilian and military leadership of the country that can give a tit-for-tat reply and teach a lesson to Modi and his Hindutva regime,” said they.

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Mah Jabeen Abbasi was the Chief Guest on the occasion while MNA Anjum Aqeel Khan, MNA and Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Ms Saba Sadiq, former parliamentarians Mrs Farukh Khan, Asiya Nasir and Razina Alam Khan, Chairman of the NPC Mian Muhammad Javed, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer, Mr Faisal Zahid Malik, Secretary of the NPC and President of Pakistan Observer Mr Gauhar Zahid Malik, Member of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), Manzoor Masih, former Ambassador Salahuddin Chaudhry and Director Programmes of the NPC Hameed Qasier also addressed on the occasion.

Mah Jabeen Abbasi congratulated the NPC for organizing an important event that marked unity among the followers of different faiths.

It gives a clear message to the enemies of Pakistan that we are united for the defence and uplift of our country, she said.

“I want to caution the enemy that we are a nuclear power and can shatter your dream of controlling Pakistan,” she warned.

Ms Saba Sadiq drew the audience’s attention to grave HR violations in the Indian Illegally Held Jammu & Kashmir (IIHJ&K) and called upon the world powers to stop India from persecuting the people of the held Kashmir.

Minorities including Christian, Muslims and Sikhs are facing hard times there, she said.

Anjum Aqeel congratulating the Christian community on Easter and acknowledged their contribution to Pakistan’s economic prosperity and progress in diverse sectors.

In Pakistan, Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs and other followers of different faiths are living in complete peace and harmony, said Anjum Aqeel Khan and paid compliments to the NPC for bringing them on one platform.

Faisal Zahid Malik reiterated his firm belief in the capability of the armed forces of Pakistan and its leadership.

“We are united under one flag, one vision and one goal—that is Pakistan’s welfare and progress,” he said.

Former Senator Razina Alam Khan also warned the Indian government not to fall prey to its hubris and bias against the Muslims.

Asiya Nasir, ex-minority member of the National Assembly said Pakistan’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was an epitome of religious harmony and tolerance.

Quaid-e-Azam in his inaugural speech at the newly-elected constituent assembly had said there would be no discrimination in the name of religion, she said.

Mrs Farukh Khan also commended the organizers for uniting the Muslims and the non-Muslims at a critical juncture when clouds of war are hovering in the sky but the Pakistanis irrespective of their faiths are united to defend their Motherland.