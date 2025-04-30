SHOWING remarkable flexibility for the cause of the Federation, the government not only convened an early meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) but also acceded to the demand of Sindh province to shelve the Cholistan canal project.

The Council, which met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair on Monday, endorsed the federal government’s decision to put on hold the canals project until mutual understanding is evolved among the provinces.

It also decided that the provisional approval for construction of new canals by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) and the water availability certificate by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) be returned.

This total reversal comes in the wake of continued protests in Sindh despite a categorical assurance of the Federal Government that the project will not be implemented without addressing reservations of the federating units.

The accommodative approach of the federal government and Punjab is highly appreciable as the controversy was damaging national unity at a time when the enemy was threatening to launch an aggression against Pakistan.

It is, however, strange that a segment of the lawyers protesting against the project have announced to continue to stir the controversy on the pretext that the canals project and plans for corporate farming be cancelled.

This is a strange logic as it means the country cannot plan or implement development projects even if these are merit based and there is no element of usurpation of rights of the provinces.

It is also ironic that on the one hand India has suspended the Indus Basin Treaty, brokered by the World Bank and, on the other hand, some internal lobbies are opposing tooth and nail all programmes aimed at water conservation, storage and proper utilization of a province’s own share of water.

It was also propagated that the work on six canals was continuing despite protests and reservations of Sindh but now its Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has confirmed that the project was approved during tenure of the caretaker set-up and not a single rupee was spent as yet on it out of its estimated cost of Rs.250 billion.

It is encouraging that the government also decided to form a Committee which will propose solutions to Pakistan’s long-term agriculture needs and water use of all the provinces in line with the two consensus documents – Water Apportionment Accord-1991 and Water Policy-2018.

The federal government also noted that it is one of the most precious commodities and the makers of the Constitution recognized this, mandating all water disputes to be resolved amicably through mutual understanding and concerns of any province shall be addressed through due diligence amongst all stakeholders.

Agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and it is hoped all stakeholders will shun the tendency of doing politics on economic issues.

Food security demands all avenues for increasing agricultural production must be exploited not only to meet the growing demands of the surging population but also produce enough surpluses for exports.

It is also the height of duplicity that those opposing the corporate farming are raising no voice against feudalism and big landlords, who are exploiting Haris and filling their personal coffers but do not care to pay their due taxes.

The government demonstrated its sincerity for the sake of national unity by resolving the controversy and committing itself to creation of national consensus for water projects.

Now it is time for the provinces to adopt a constructive approach during meetings of the Committee set up to propose solutions to Pakistan’s long term agriculture needs and water use of all provinces in line with the two consensus documents.

For now, for all practical purposes, the Cholistan canal project, like the otherwise viable Kalabagh dam, has become a victim of propaganda.

The CCI has talked about ‘consensus’ but how consensus can develop when doors are closed to logic and reasoning.