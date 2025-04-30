Appeal for United Nations action to halt the ongoing genocide and humanitarian catastrophe in IIOJ&K

I write this letter as a desperate, yet unwavering appeal to the conscience of the international community through your esteemed office to urgently take up, without any further delay or equivocation, the unfolding human tragedy and grave violations of international law in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The continued inaction in the face of overwhelming evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity risks eroding the very foundation upon which the United Nations stands.

Since 1947-48, the people of IIOJ&K have faced systematic persecution by the Indian State a repression which has escalated into what can only be termed as a slow-motion genocide.

Over 900,000 Indian troops have militarized the region, turning it into the most densely occupied territory on Earth.

More than two million Kashmiris have lost their lives or suffered brutal injuries, while countless others including women, children, and the elderly have been maimed, raped, blinded by banned pellet guns, or buried in mass graves.

India’s narrative of “counterterrorism” must no longer be accepted as a false shield for its systematic and premeditated state-sponsored terrorism against the indigenous Kashmiri population.

Multiple UN Security Council resolutions have explicitly recognized the lawful right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination a right protected under international law and never to be criminalized or misrepresented.

Yet, India has maliciously twisted global counterterrorism rhetoric to delegitimize this legitimate resistance and equate it with terrorism a deliberate distortion which itself constitutes a gross abuse of international norms and obligations.

We call upon the United Nations to strictly debar India from invoking the pretext of terrorism to justify atrocities, collective punishments, and demographic engineering in IIOJ&K.

Instead, this sustained campaign of violence and repression must be rightly labeled as state-sponsored terrorism carried out by Indian authorities to suppress a people’s legally mandated struggle.

These atrocities, extensively documented by UN Human Rights bodies and credible international media, include: The deliberate and indiscriminate demolition of civilian homes (media reported on 28th April 2025 that four so-called terrorists had carried out so-called terror attacks at Pahalgam, but Indian security forces have blown up houses of 10 Kashmiris in the IIOJ&K) and orchards, economic strangulation of Kashmiri businesses, and arbitrary imprisonment of political and student leaders.

Proven false flag operations used as pretexts for collective punishment, including massacres, house burnings, and mass arrests.

The broadcast of torture victims’ cries over loudspeakers acts so vile they violate the very essence of humanity.

Genocidal policies of starvation and siege, particularly during extended curfews, aimed at exterminating infants, the ill, and the elderly.

India has not only violated Article 1 of the UN Charter, but also its own international commitments, including numerous UN Security Council resolutions that reaffirm the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination a right now criminalized under the guise of counter-terrorism.

This deliberate misuse of global anti-terrorism narratives has enabled impunity for India’s crimes, while silencing a people seeking the very justice and dignity the UN exists to protect.

Excellency, we hereby implore you to take immediate action by:

1.Urgently referring the matter to the UN Security Council for deliberation and resolution under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

2.Requesting advisory proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the legality of India’s actions post-August 5, 2019, including its attempt to alter the demographic character of the disputed territory.

3.Initiating proceedings at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity committed in IIOJ&K.

4.Immediately appointing a UN Special Representative on Kashmir to investigate and report on the current human rights and humanitarian situation.

5.Dispatching a UN fact-finding mission to IIOJ&K to assess the ground realities and propose mechanisms for accountability and reparations.

6.Calling for international sanctions against India until it ceases its atrocities, and demanding worldwide seizure of properties and assets of those responsible — including posthumous confiscation to compensate the victims’ families.

7.Reaffirming in the strongest possible terms the inalienable right to self-determination for the people of Jammu & Kashmir, as enshrined in UN Security Council resolutions.

Excellency, this is not simply a matter of failed diplomacy this is a war on the soul of humanity.

Every day that passes without UN intervention is another day soaked in the blood of innocent children, mothers, students, and elders.

If the United Nations cannot stop genocide in a land where its own resolutions call for justice, then history will not judge India alone it will judge the silence of the world.

The eyes of a tormented nation look toward you.

Do not let the cries from the mountains of IIOJ&K echo unheard in the halls of this world’s highest moral authority.

Act now, or risk being remembered not as guardians of peace but as witnesses to a century’s greatest betrayal.

—The writer is a senior corporate leader and strategic analyst.

His thought-provoking visionary insights have reshaped global discourse, capturing the attention of world leaders.

His writings have not only resonated with heads of state and governments but have also influenced the foreign policies of the United States and other major powers.