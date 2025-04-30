Islamabad ranked among top 100 safest cities worldwide

Islamabad has surpassed major global cities such as London, New York, Oslo, Sydney, Moscow, Toronto, and Barcelona in terms of safety index.

As per the World Safety Index report by Numbeo, Islamabad is ranked the 93rd safest city among 380 cities globally with a safety index score of 67.9.

In comparison, London with a safety index of 45.8 is ranked 270th, Paris with a safety index of 41.9 is ranked 303rd, Berlin with a score of 55.3 is at 187th, Moscow with 64.6 is at 118th and Lahore with index of 63.1 is ranked 130th.

Previously, the United Nations also declared Islamabad a “family station” for its staff.

Under the dynamic leadership of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali NasirRizvithe Islamabad Police achieved significant success and managed to bring a noticeable decline in the crime rate during the years 2024 and 2025.

According to the spokesperson of Islamabad Police, in the year 2025 the decline in crime rate was due to effective policing strategies and the hard work and performance of all officers and personnel.

Compared to last year the crime rate saw a 20% significant decrease this year.

Following the directives of the IGP Islamabad, a vigorous crackdown was conducted against drug peddlers, liquor sellers and their facilitators.

In 2025, incidents of street robbery dropped by 19%, theft and burglary decreased by 12% and 74% respectively, vehicle and motorcycle theft went down by 22%, and murder cases declined by 17%.

Overall, 600 fewer crimes were reported in 2025 as compared to 2024.

Additionally, in line with the IGP Islamabad instructions, a special awareness movement “NashaAbNahe” was launched to raise awareness about narcotics abuse.

In this movement senior police officers visited educational institutions and educated students about the harms of narcotics and their impact on society particularly on the youth.

Moreover, a large-scale crackdown was also carried out against drug dealers and their facilitators resulting in multiple arrests and large seizures of narcotics.

Furthermore, a special crackdown was launched to rid the federal capital of illegal weapons.

Accused involved in illegal possession of arms were arrested, while illegal weapons and ammunition were recovered and relevant legal proceedings were initiated.

Similarly, in 2025 the Islamabad Police also provided security to national and international VVIPs and VIPs.

In addition, during major events such as the Champions Trophy, Pakistan Super League and other key events Islamabad Police ensured comprehensive security for foreign delegates, diplomats and citizens.