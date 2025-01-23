New Fares of Karachi People’s Bus Service announced

KARACHI – Residents of Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi faced another blow as fares of People’s Bus Service increased for January 2025.

The surge comes amid a hike in operational costs as this change ensures continued safe, reliable, and comfortable transport. In an announcement, People Bus Service admin appreciate the support of commuters, asked them to cooperate.

Karachi Bus Service New Fare

As per the new fare structure, passengers traveling within 15km will be charged Rs 80, while those traveling beyond 15km will pay Rs 120, 2025.

The transport authority displayed fare increase notice on passenger coaches, updating them about changes in fare. The move has sparked mixed reactions among commuters, who will face higher transportation costs starting next month.

The provincial authorities mentioned that over 1lac passengers use Red Line bus service everyday as the PPP led government is providing subsidy of Rs 50 per passenger as part of the People’s Bus Service initiative.