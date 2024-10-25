Hyundai Elantra 1.6 five-year easy installment plan by Meezan Bank

Hyundai Elantra 1.6 GL is one of most-sought sedans in Pakistan known for its sporty look, luxury interior and impressive performance.

The new Elantra’s exterior comprises of a dynamic and sophisticated profile and completes the modern and future-oriented design.

It boasts beauty that transcends within, manifesting an open-air driving experience into an alluring interior and exterior design.

The Elantra comprises of a dynamic, moderate and sophisticated profile, and offers a modern sporty and future oriented design.

The car is a powerhouse in its league with leather seating, power-adjustable front seats, and decent LCD with Bluetooth connectivity.

Equipped with 1.6 MPi Gasoline Engine and 6-Speed transmission, it offers strong performance when you hit the road.

When it comes to safety, the new Elantra sedan is equipped with Dual SRS Airbags, Anti-locking Braking System.

Hyundai Elantra 1.6 GL Price in Pakistan

The ex-factory price of Hyundai Elantra 1.6 GL stands at Rs6,399,000 in Pakistan, as of October 2024.

Hyundai Elantra 1.6 Installment Plan

The Meezan Bank offers a five-year easy installment plan to those who want to buy all-new Hyundai Elantra 1.6. The plan has been designed with 30% down payment and 15% residual value.

Under the five-year plan, the buyer will pay Rs1,922,800 in wake of upfront amount, which include down payment, residual value and processing fee.

The per month installment will be Rs122,624. The calculation includes rental and takaful.