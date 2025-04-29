Honda City 1.2 MT, CVT updated installment plans in Aprils 2025

KARACHI – The Honda City 1.2 manual and automatic are preferred over its other variants with higher capacity engines due to fuel efficiency and other factors.

Besides boasting sleek design and impressive performance on road, the popular sedan’s exterior features sharp body lines, and it is equipped with push button start, keyless entry and others fascinating changes.

It carries automated temperature control, a loaded steering wheel, modern LED headlights, LED taillights, and the newest multimedia system.

Boasting with Water Cooled 4 Stroke, SOHCi-VTEC engine, it delivers a potent combination of power and fuel efficiency, ideal for urban commutes and long drives alike.

City 1.2 ensures the safety with features such as airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), and vehicle stability assist (VSA), providing safe drive on the road.

Honda City 1.2 Latest Prices

The ex-factory price of Honda City 1.2 LS i-VTEC MT stands at Rs4,649,000 (Rs4.649 million) while the ex-factory price of Honda City 1.2 LS i-VTEC CVT stands at Rs4,689,000.

Honda City 1.2 Installment Plans

The Meezan Bank offers a five-year installment plan for Honda City 1.2 both variants. Both the plans have been calculated with 35% down payment and 15% residual value.

Under the plan for City 1.2 MT, the buyer will deposit Rs1,630,250 in wake of down payment while the per month installment will be Rs80,718 for the period of five years.

Similarly, the buyer will deposit Rs1,644,250 in wake of down payment for City 1.2 CVT while the per month installment will be Rs81,363 for the period of five years.