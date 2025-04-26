Suzuki Swift price crosses Rs4.4 Million mark after Latest increase in Pakistan; Check new rates

KARACHI – Another blow to car buyers in Pakistan as Suzuki Swift, which is already priced at Rs4.3 million, becomes more expensive after new changes by the country’s oldest automaker.

Amid growth in sales in recent months, Pak Suzuki jacked up price of the hatchback Suzuki Swift GL MT variant. In a recent announcement, Suzuki added another Rs80,000 for manual transmission car.

New Price for Suzuki Swift Detail Amount Model Swift Variant GL MT Old Price Rs.4,336,000 New Price Rs.4,416,000 Increase Rs80,000 Suzuki Swift Variants Price Swift GL Manual 4,416,000 Swift GL CVT 4,560,000 Swift GLX CVT 4,719,000

The auto giant further clarified that prices are provisional and could be revised without prior notice. Any government taxes or additional levies applicable at the time of delivery will need to be paid separately by the customer.

Swift GL MT remains one of most aesthetic hatchbacks in Pakistan, which offers a balance of sporty design and practical features at a relatively competitive price point. The latest price revision may influence buyer decisions, especially as vehicle prices across the board have seen multiple hikes over the past year due to rising production costs and new feature additions.

The 1.2 engine backed car comes with six airbags, Hill Assist System (HAS), and ABS. The heavy use of plastics in the interior also takes away from its otherwise modern appeal. Overall, Swift is stylish, safer, and more efficient option for hatchback lovers, but faces stiff competition in its segment.