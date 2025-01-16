Huge Discounts announced on These Car Models in Pakistan; Check Latest Prices here

KARACHI – Huge discounts on popular cars were announced, and you can save up to Rs8lacs if you can book from Hyundai Santa Fe, Sonata, and or Tucson.

The South Korean company made the announcement, offering savings of up to Rs800,000 for those looking to purchase a new vehicle.

Hyundai Santa Fe

Santa Fe, the first locally assembled SUV in the country offering decent fuel efficiency, a modern design, and marks a significant milestone in the local automotive industry. It comes with high-priced parts, a premium price tag, and long waiting times for delivery, which may be a concern for potential buyers.

The major discount receives leading discount of Rs800,000, reducing its price to Rs13,899,000. Santa Fe Smart model is now available for PKR 12,490,000, thanks to a Rs500,000 discount.

Models Original Price Discount Revised Price Hyundai Tucson Ultimate (Black) 8,984,000 200,000 8,784,000 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 8,909,000 200,000 8,709,000 Hyundai Tucson GLS Sport 8,280,000 200,000 8,080,000 Hyundai Sonata 2.0 10,229,000 300,000 9,929,000 Hyundai Sonata 2.5 (Old Generation) 11,205,000 500,000 10,705,000 Hyundai Santa Fe Signature 14,699,000 800,000 13,899,000 Hyundai Santa Fe Smart 12,990,000 500,000 12,490,000

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tuscson 2025 model offers smooth ride, powerful engine, luxurious interior, and helpful driving aids, making it comfortable and convenient for daily use. The vehicle has lower fuel efficiency with AWD, and exhibits noticeable body roll during sharp turns. While it excels in comfort, it may not satisfy those seeking high performance and better fuel economy.

Tucson Ultimate (Black) is now available for PKR 8,784,000, a drop of Rs200,000 from its previous price of Rs8,984,000.

Hyundai Sonata

Hyundai Sonata 2.0 is currently priced at Rs9,929,000 after a Rs300,000 discount, while old generation of sedan sees a cut of Rs500,000.