Urvashi Rautela’s Leaked Video: Bollywood star clears air on Bathroom MMS

MUMBAI – Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela remained in news as she spilled beans on the controversy surrounding her alleged clip.

The Sanam Re star – known for her bold persona – never fails to bring a mix of intrigue and entertainment to the table, making sure all eyes remain on her. Amid online frenzy, the B.Town star addressed the controversy surrounding her viral bathroom video from 2024, which caused a social media uproar.

She clarified that the leaked clip was scene from her project, and its release was a cheeky move by the film’s producers. Producers were facing severe financial hardships, having to sell their land to pay off debts, and were on the brink of losing their home.

In light of these difficulties, the producers requested permission to release the video as part of a promotional effort to help the film go viral. She called it a regular scene from the project, turning down the hype.

The actress’ comments aim to put to rest the speculation surrounding the controversial clip, framing it as a strategic and calculated decision in the face of financial strain.

