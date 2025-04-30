Credible reports show India planning military action in next 24-36 hours, says Tarar

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said the “credible intelligence” reports showed India intended to carry out a military action against Pakistan in next 24 to 36 hours on the pretext of baseless allegations of involvement in Pahalgam incident.

Such attempts would have “catastrophic consequences for the entire region and beyond,” the information minister warned while talking to media late Tuesday.

He said Pakistan categorically rejected “Indian self-assumed hubristic role of Judge, Jury and Executioner in the region” which is completely “reckless”.

The minister said Pakistan has been the victim of terrorism itself and truly understands the pain of this menace. “We have always condemned it in all its forms and manifestations anywhere in the world.”

Being a responsible state, he said Pakistan open heartedly offered a credible, transparent and independent investigation by a neutral commission of experts to ascertain the truth.

“Unfortunately, rather than pursuing the path of reason, India has apparently decided to tread the dangerous path of irrationality and confrontation, which will have catastrophic consequences for the complete region and beyond,” the information minister emphasised.

He said “evasion of credible investigations is in itself sufficient evidence exposing India’s real motives.” “Consciously making strategic decisions hostage to public sentiments, purposefully trumped up for securing political objectives, is unfortunate and deplorable,” the minister added.

He reiterated that any such military adventurism by India would be responded to assuredly and decisively.

“The International community must remain alive to the reality that the onus of escalatory spiral and its ensuing consequences shall squarely lie with India,” Tarar emphasized.

He reiterated the nation’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan at all cost.

Meanwhile, Director General ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said hat seven days have passed since the event, yet no evidence has been provided to substantiate the baseless allegations made against Pakistan.

He added that Irrefutable evidence proves that India has been waging state-sponsored cross-border terrorism against Pakistan. He said India has been found to operate a terror network inside Pakistan.