Swift, Cultus New Taxes for Filers, Non-filers after Price increase; May 2025 Update

KARACHI – Pak Suzuki raised the prices of its popular models, Cultus and Swift, by up to Rs3.7lac, leading to increase in costs for consumers. In addition to the price hike, Taxes on these vehicles have been revised, further adding to the financial burden for potential buyers.

Both Swift and Cultus are known for their resale, fuel efficiency, modern features, and reliable performance. Despite the higher price points, they remain popular choices among buyers. However, with the recent increase in prices, prospective customers may need to reconsider their budgets.

Pak Suzuki revised the prices for the Suzuki Cultus and Swift GL MT. Cultus VXR price increases by 372,000 , while the VXL and AGS variants see a 72,000 increase. New features across all Cultus variants include safety upgrades like airbags, ABS, and ISO-FIX anchors.

Swift GL MT price increases by 80,000. Prices include taxes but exclude Advance Income Tax, and may change without prior notice. Dealers are instructed to notify customers.

Suzuki Cultus Taxes in Pakistan

Models Filer  Non-Filer
Cultus VXR 42,300 126,900
Cultus VXL 43,160 129,480
Cultus VXL-AGS 46,180 138,540

Suzuki Swift Taxes for Non-Filers

Models Filer Tax Non-Filer Tax
Swift GL 66,240 198,720
Swift GL (CVT) 68,400 205,200
Swift GLX (CVT)  70,785 212,355
Swift GLX (CVT) Two Tone 70,785 212,355

Suzuki Swift price crosses Rs4.4 Million mark after Latest increase in Pakistan; Check new rates

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

