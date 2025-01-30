Suzuki Alto Vxr Installment Plans In Pakistan 2025

LAHORE – Suzuki Alto Installment Plan starts from Rs40,000 for the base model, and goes all the way to over seventy thousand.

Several banks are offering flexible monthly payments, with market-standard interest rates, and quick approval process, making it easier than ever to own your dream car.

The 660cc car of Suzuki continues to dominate the automobile market as one of best-selling vehicles, celebrated for affordability, fuel efficiency, and reliability. The car is highly favored by urban drivers, offering practical solution for commutes. Despite basic features, Suzuki Alto earned reputation for low maintenance costs and high resale value, making it a popular choice among car buyers.

Alto’s base variant is currently priced at Rs23lac, those looking to get their hands on the hatchback, we bring installment plans with Meezan available as 2025, making it easier for prospective buyers to own this reliable vehicle.

Suzuki Alto Installments in Pakistan

Alto VXR

Details Information Price of Vehicle Rs. 2,707,000 Upfront Payment (30%) Rs. 812,100 Processing Fee Rs. 3,100 Total Upfront Rs. 815,200 Number of Months 60 Rent per Month Rs. 46,462 Notes Includes rental & takaful, Processing Charges plus FED

Alto VX

Details Information Price of Vehicle Rs. 2,331,000 Upfront Payment (30%) Rs. 699,300 Processing Fee Rs. 3,100 Total Upfront Rs. 702,400 Number of Months 60 Rent per Month Rs. 40,467 Notes Includes rental & takaful, Processing Charges plus FED

Suzuki Alto Price Update 2025