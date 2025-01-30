Suzuki Alto Vxr Installment Plans In Pakistan 2025

LAHORE – Suzuki Alto Installment Plan starts from Rs40,000 for the base model, and goes all the way to over seventy thousand.
Several banks are offering flexible monthly payments, with market-standard interest rates, and quick approval process, making it easier than ever to own your dream car.
The 660cc car of Suzuki continues to dominate the automobile market as one of best-selling vehicles, celebrated for affordability, fuel efficiency, and reliability. The car is highly favored by urban drivers, offering practical solution for commutes. Despite basic features, Suzuki Alto earned reputation for low maintenance costs and high resale value, making it a popular choice among car buyers.
Alto’s base variant is currently priced at Rs23lac, those looking to get their hands on the hatchback, we bring installment plans with Meezan available as 2025, making it easier for prospective buyers to own this reliable vehicle.
Suzuki Alto Installments in Pakistan
Alto VXR
|Details
|Information
|Price of Vehicle
|Rs. 2,707,000
|Upfront Payment (30%)
|Rs. 812,100
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 3,100
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 815,200
|Number of Months
|60
|Rent per Month
|Rs. 46,462
|Notes
|Includes rental & takaful, Processing Charges plus FED
Alto VX
|Details
|Information
|Price of Vehicle
|Rs. 2,331,000
|Upfront Payment (30%)
|Rs. 699,300
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 3,100
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 702,400
|Number of Months
|60
|Rent per Month
|Rs. 40,467
|Notes
|Includes rental & takaful, Processing Charges plus FED
Suzuki Alto Price Update 2025
|Variants
|Price
|Suzuki Alto VX
|2,331,000
|Suzuki Alto VXR
|2,707,000
|Suzuki Alto VXR AGS
|2,894,000
|Suzuki Alto VXL AGS
|3,045,000
Suzuki Cultus Price Update, Taxes and Installment Plans November 2024