Kia Stonic Ex Plus Updated Five Year Installment Plan In Pakistan For 2025

KARACHI – The Kia Stonic EX Plus, a 1368cc compact crossover SUV that has gained popularity in Pakistan for its elegant design, modern features, and strong performance.

The KIA car combines the practicality of an SUV with the efficiency of a hatchback, making it a great choice for urban driving.

It is equipped with a 1.4L MPI engine that delivers a balanced performance. It produces a maximum output of around 100 horsepower and 133 Nm of torque, which is sufficient for daily driving and offers a smooth and comfortable ride on both city roads and highways.

The engine features a 6-speed automatic transmission, ensuring smooth gear transitions and an efficient driving experience.

The hatchback comes with a host of modern technologies, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing seamless connectivity.

When it comes to safety features, it comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, stability control, and parking sensors.

Kia Stonic EX Plus Prices in Pakistan

The price of Kia Stonic EX Plus in Pakistan stands at Rs5,500,000 as of April 2025.

Kia Stonic EX Plus Installment Plan

Meezan Bank offers an easy five year installment plan for Kia Stonic EX Plus in Pakistan, Under the plan, which has been calculated with 30% down payment and 15% residual value, the buyer need to deposit Rs1,653,100 in wake of upfront amount.

However, the per month installment will be Rs101,415 for the period of five year.