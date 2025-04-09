Lahore, Punjab weather update; rains, isolated hailstorms expected

LAHORE – Rains and gusty winds with hailstorms are expected in parts of Punjab on Wednesday night and Thursday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), westerly wave prevails over upper and central parts of Pakistan.

Under these weather conditions, rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Talagang, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura and Faisalabad.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 39°C and 41°C on Thursday and Friday, and 40°C and 42°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. However, rains and gusty winds with hailstorms occurred at isolated places in the Pothohar region.

Rainfall (mm): Murree 29, Islamabad (ZP 12, Golra 07, Bokra 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala AP 06, Shamsabad 05, Katcheri 02), Dera Ghazi Khan 01

Bahawalnagar remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 45°C. The maximum temperature in Bahawalpur was recorded at 44°C,

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 26 per cent.