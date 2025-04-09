Top Pti Leaders Face Arrest Over Failure To Cooperate In Anti State Propaganda Probe

ISLAMABAD – At least twenty Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI Leaders are facing arrest for flouting JIT Notices in anti-state Propaganda Case.

Amid ongoing investigation into anti-state propaganda on social media, Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has decided to issue arrest warrants for 20 leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for failing to cooperate with the investigation.

JIT has been probing dissemination of hostile content on social media, but PTI top brass continuously ignored multiple notices to appear before the team. Despite efforts to summon them, the leaders remained defiant.

Waqas Akram, Hamad Azhar, Zulfi Bukhari, Aoun Abbas, Mian Aslam, Firdous Shamim, Taimoor Saleem, Jibran Ilyas, Khalid Khurshid, Shahbaz Gill, and Azhar Mishwani, are among those on radar.

JIT reportedly served several notices to PTI leaders, and efforts were made to ensure they were served at their residences. While some leaders, including Barrister Gohar, Shibli Faraz, and Aleema Khan, have appeared before the JIT, the majority of the party members have failed to comply.

The investigation, which falls under the provisions of the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, specifically Section 30, is focused on probing the involvement of PTI leaders in spreading anti-state propaganda through digital platforms. The JIT, led by the Inspector General of Islamabad, was formed to address this serious issue.

As the situation unfolds, all eyes are now on how the PTI leadership will respond to the issuance of these arrest warrants and whether any further political developments will occur in the coming days.