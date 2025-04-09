UHS to get youth development center

LAHORE – The Youth Development Center will be established at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) during this year.

Fahad Shahbaz, focal person for the Prime Minister’s Green Youth Movement (GYM), made this announcement during his visit to the UHS Jinnah Campus on Wednesday.

The centre, he said, would serve as a dedicated hub for medical and health sciences students, offering guidance and mentorship on various youth-focused initiatives launched under the Prime Minister’s vision for youth empowerment. These include opportunities in entrepreneurship, climate action, digital skills, and civic engagement.

Speaking to a gathering of students and faculty members, Mr. Shahbaz emphasized the importance of actively participating in the government’s youth programs.

He also highlighted the critical role of social media in shaping the future of the country’s youth. Cautioning students against wasting time on frivolous content, especially that of family vloggers, he encouraged them to use digital platforms for personal growth, learning, and professional development. “Social media is a powerful tool. Use it to inspire change, not to waste potential,” he remarked.

The session concluded with an interactive discussion in which students engaged the guests with questions related to the PM’s initiatives, expressing keen interest in learning how they could become more involved.