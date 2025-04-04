Honda City 1.5LS CVT updated three-year installment plan for April 2025

KARACHI – The Honda City 1.5LS CVT is a popular compact sedan in Pakistan, known for its stunning design, reliable performance, and up-to-date features.

Equipped with a 1.5-liter i-VTEC engine, it offers a smooth and strong driving experience, delivering an efficient balance of power and fuel economy.

The Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) enhances driving comfort by providing seamless acceleration and improved fuel efficiency.

The exterior design is modern and sleek, with sharp lines and an elegant front grille, making it a standout in its segment.

Inside, the Honda City 1.5 CVT boasts a well-designed cabin with comfortable seating. It is equipped with a range of advanced safety features such as airbags, ABS brakes, and rear parking sensors.

Honda City 1.5LS CVT Prices in Pakistan

The ex-factory price of the 1.5LS CVT variant stands at Rs5,439,000 as of April 2025.

Honda City 1.5 CVT Easy Installment Plans

Meezan Bank offers easy three years installment plan for both variants of Honda City 1.5. The calculations have been made with 30% security deposit and 15% residual value.

Under the five-year plan for Honda City 1.5 CVT, the buyer will deposit Rs1,634,800 in wake of upfront amount while the monthly installment will be Rs129,709 for 36 months.