Suzuki Cultus Price Update, Taxes and Installment Plans November 2024

Suzuki Cultus remains among top hatchbacks in Pakistan, known for its excellent fuel efficiency, spacious interior, and latest features, despite being over priced as compared to other entry level cars.
Other than the price point of view, the 1000cc car also lacks noisy cabin, not so good paint quality, and minor gear-shifting system in some of the units. The exterior however features stylish hatchback design with a distinctive front grille and sleek headlights.
Cultus holds its position in local auto landscape for more than two decades, following the successful rollout of previous generations. The car comes in both manual and automatic transmissions, and it boasts a strong resale value, making it a popular choice among buyers.
Pak Suzuki’s brand’s reputation for reliability remains in good light and it also help you with extensive service network, consumer confidence.
Suzuki Cultus Latest Price 2024
|Models
|Price
|Suzuki Cultus VXR
|Rs3,858,000
|Suzuki Cultus VXL
|Rs4,244,000
|Suzuki Cultus AGS
|Rs4,546,000
Suzuki Cultus Taxes for Non-filers
|Variant
|Filer Tax
|Non-Filer Tax
|Cultus VXR
|38,580
|115,740
|Cultus VXL
|42,440
|127,320
|Cultus VXL-AGS
|45,460
|136,380
Suzuki Cultus Installment Plans
Cultus VXL
|Detail
|Value
|Price of Vehicle
|4,244,000
|Residual Value
|20%
|Security Deposit
|1,061,000
|Processing Fee
|3,100
|Total Upfront
|1,064,100
|Monthly Payment
|86,818
|Number of Months
|60
Cultus VXL AGS
|Detail
|Value
|Price of Vehicle
|4,546,000
|Residual Value
|20%
|Security Deposit
|1,136,500
|Processing Fee
|3,100
|Total Upfront
|1,139,600
|Monthly Payment )
|92,583
|Number of Months
|60
Cultus VXL AGS
|Detail
|Value
|Price of Vehicle
|4,546,000
|Residual Value
|20%
|Security Deposit
|909,200
|Processing Fee
|3,100
|Total Upfront
|912,300
|Monthly Payment
|98,605
|Number of Months
|60
These Installment Plans are with Meezan Bank, please check other options and choose whats best for you.