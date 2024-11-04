Suzuki Cultus Price Update, Taxes and Installment Plans November 2024

Suzuki Cultus remains among top hatchbacks in Pakistan, known for its excellent fuel efficiency, spacious interior, and latest features, despite being over priced as compared to other entry level cars.

Other than the price point of view, the 1000cc car also lacks noisy cabin, not so good paint quality, and minor gear-shifting system in some of the units. The exterior however features stylish hatchback design with a distinctive front grille and sleek headlights.

Cultus holds its position in local auto landscape for more than two decades, following the successful rollout of previous generations. The car comes in both manual and automatic transmissions, and it boasts a strong resale value, making it a popular choice among buyers.

Pak Suzuki’s brand’s reputation for reliability remains in good light and it also help you with extensive service network, consumer confidence.

Suzuki Cultus Latest Price 2024

Models Price Suzuki Cultus VXR Rs3,858,000 Suzuki Cultus VXL Rs4,244,000 Suzuki Cultus AGS Rs4,546,000

Suzuki Cultus Taxes for Non-filers

Variant Filer Tax Non-Filer Tax Cultus VXR 38,580 115,740 Cultus VXL 42,440 127,320 Cultus VXL-AGS 45,460 136,380

Suzuki Cultus Installment Plans

Cultus VXL

Detail Value Price of Vehicle 4,244,000 Residual Value 20% Security Deposit 1,061,000 Processing Fee 3,100 Total Upfront 1,064,100 Monthly Payment 86,818 Number of Months 60

Cultus VXL AGS

Detail Value Price of Vehicle 4,546,000 Residual Value 20% Security Deposit 1,136,500 Processing Fee 3,100 Total Upfront 1,139,600 Monthly Payment ) 92,583 Number of Months 60

Cultus VXL AGS

Detail Value Price of Vehicle 4,546,000 Residual Value 20% Security Deposit 909,200 Processing Fee 3,100 Total Upfront 912,300 Monthly Payment 98,605 Number of Months 60

These Installment Plans are with Meezan Bank, please check other options and choose whats best for you.