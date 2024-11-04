AGL37.82▼ -0.05 (0.00%)AIRLINK133.23▲ 9.22 (0.07%)BOP5.64▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL8.86▲ 0.33 (0.04%)DFML40.94▲ 0.47 (0.01%)DGKC89.69▲ 2.69 (0.03%)FCCL35.06▲ 1.15 (0.03%)FFBL66.54▲ 0.28 (0.00%)FFL10.13▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)HUBC106.56▲ 2.71 (0.03%)HUMNL13.33▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)KEL4.85▲ 0.18 (0.04%)KOSM6.8▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF41.53▲ 2.75 (0.07%)NBP58.65▼ -2.05 (-0.03%)OGDC180.64▲ 1.15 (0.01%)PAEL25.62▲ 0.64 (0.03%)PIBTL5.8▲ 0.1 (0.02%)PPL147.77▼ -4.13 (-0.03%)PRL23.16▲ 0.42 (0.02%)PTC15.2▲ 0.22 (0.01%)SEARL68.69▲ 2.02 (0.03%)TELE7.23▲ 0.19 (0.03%)TOMCL35.94▲ 0.4 (0.01%)TPLP7.36▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TREET14.15▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG50.75▼ -0.15 (0.00%)UNITY26.45▲ 0.06 (0.00%)WTL1.21▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Suzuki Cultus Price Update, Taxes and Installment Plans November 2024

Suzuki Cultus Price Update Taxes And Installment Plans November 2024
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Suzuki Cultus remains among top hatchbacks in Pakistan, known for its excellent fuel efficiency, spacious interior, and latest features, despite being over priced as compared to other entry level cars.

Other than the price point of view, the 1000cc car also lacks noisy cabin, not so good paint quality, and minor gear-shifting system in some of the units. The exterior however features stylish hatchback design with a distinctive front grille and sleek headlights.

Cultus holds its position in local auto landscape for more than two decades, following the successful rollout of previous generations. The car comes in both manual and automatic transmissions, and it boasts a strong resale value, making it a popular choice among buyers.

Pak Suzuki’s brand’s reputation for reliability remains in good light and it also help you with extensive service network, consumer confidence.

Suzuki Cultus Latest Price 2024

Models Price
Suzuki Cultus VXR Rs3,858,000
Suzuki Cultus VXL Rs4,244,000
Suzuki Cultus AGS Rs4,546,000

Suzuki Cultus Taxes for Non-filers

Variant Filer Tax Non-Filer Tax
Cultus VXR 38,580 115,740
Cultus VXL 42,440 127,320
Cultus VXL-AGS 45,460 136,380

Suzuki Cultus Installment Plans

Cultus VXL

Detail Value
Price of Vehicle 4,244,000
Residual Value 20%
Security Deposit  1,061,000
Processing Fee  3,100
Total Upfront  1,064,100
Monthly Payment 86,818
Number of Months 60

Cultus VXL AGS

Detail Value
Price of Vehicle  4,546,000
Residual Value 20%
Security Deposit  1,136,500
Processing Fee  3,100
Total Upfront  1,139,600
Monthly Payment ) 92,583
Number of Months 60

Cultus VXL AGS

Detail Value
Price of Vehicle  4,546,000
Residual Value 20%
Security Deposit  909,200
Processing Fee  3,100
Total Upfront  912,300
Monthly Payment  98,605
Number of Months 60 
These Installment Plans are with Meezan Bank, please check other options and choose whats best for you.
Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Automobile

Suzuki Alto Latest Prices for Non-Filers in Pakistan – Nov 2024

  • Automobile

Yamaha YBR 125 Installment Plans in Pakistan November 2024

  • Automobile

Road Prince 70cc Latest Price, Zero Mark-Up Installment Plans Nov 2024

  • Automobile

Cherry Tiggo 4 Pro 1500cc five-year easy installment plan in Pakistan [October 2024]

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer