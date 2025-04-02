Electric Bikes in Pakistan with Zero Markup Installment Plan starting at Rs4,600

Petrol bikes continue to dominate Pakistani roads but Electric bikes are also gaining popularity due to their affordability and eco-friendliness. With low installment plans, these bikes offer sustainable alternative to traditional two-wheelers.
Rising fuel prices are driving their adoption, making EV bikes a preferred choice for urban commuters in the country. Customers can now purchase electric bikes, such as EVEE Flipper, EVEE Mito, and EVEE Nisa, with monthly payments up to 3 years.
EVEE Flipper currently available with payments starting at Rs33,000 for 3 months. This initiative aims to promote sustainable transportation and make electric bikes more affordable, especially in urban areas, while contributing to reducing pollution and improving air quality in Pakistan.
Electric Bikes on Installment in Pakistan 2025
|Models
|EVEE Flipper (350W)
|EVEE Mito (400W)
|EVEE Sonic (400W
|EVEE Nisa (600W )
|EVEE Cl Air (2000W)
|Price
|99,000
|131,000
|131,000
|159,000
|305,000
|3 Months
|33,000
|43,667
|43,667
|53,000
|101,500
|6 Months
|16,500
|21,833
|21,833
|26,500
|50,900
|12 Months
|10,082
|13,341
|13,341
|16,193
|31,000
|18 Months
|15,110
|9,703
|9,703
|11,777
|22,600
|36 Months
|4600
|6000
|6000
|7400
|14100
Processing Fees
|Installment Term
|Processing Fee
|3 Months
|2.50%
|6 Months
|5.00%
|9 Months
|2.50%
|12 Months
|2.50%
|18 Months
|2.50%
|36 Months
|2.50%
NOTE: This Installment Plan is with Bank Alfalah, please check with other lenders to compare rates
Get Electric Bike on Easy Installments in Pakistan starting at Rs9,500 per month