Electric Bikes in Pakistan with Zero Markup Installment Plan starting at Rs4,600

Petrol bikes continue to dominate Pakistani roads but Electric bikes are also gaining popularity due to their affordability and eco-friendliness. With low installment plans, these bikes offer sustainable alternative to traditional two-wheelers.

Rising fuel prices are driving their adoption, making EV bikes a preferred choice for urban commuters in the country. Customers can now purchase electric bikes, such as EVEE Flipper, EVEE Mito, and EVEE Nisa, with monthly payments up to 3 years.

EVEE Flipper currently available with payments starting at Rs33,000 for 3 months. This initiative aims to promote sustainable transportation and make electric bikes more affordable, especially in urban areas, while contributing to reducing pollution and improving air quality in Pakistan.

Electric Bikes on Installment in Pakistan 2025

Models EVEE Flipper (350W) EVEE Mito (400W) EVEE Sonic (400W EVEE Nisa (600W ) EVEE Cl Air (2000W) Price 99,000 131,000 131,000 159,000 305,000 3 Months 33,000 43,667 43,667 53,000 101,500 6 Months 16,500 21,833 21,833 26,500 50,900 12 Months 10,082 13,341 13,341 16,193 31,000 18 Months 15,110 9,703 9,703 11,777 22,600 36 Months 4600 6000 6000 7400 14100

Processing Fees

Installment Term Processing Fee 3 Months 2.50% 6 Months 5.00% 9 Months 2.50% 12 Months 2.50% 18 Months 2.50% 36 Months 2.50%

NOTE: This Installment Plan is with Bank Alfalah, please check with other lenders to compare rates