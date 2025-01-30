AGL51.19▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)AIRLINK191.84▼ -1.66 (-0.01%)BOP9.87▲ 0.23 (0.02%)CNERGY7.67▲ 0.14 (0.02%)DCL8.84▲ 0.12 (0.01%)DFML49.51▼ -1.53 (-0.03%)DGKC105.57▲ 0.99 (0.01%)FCCL37.86▲ 0.16 (0.00%)FFL15.76▲ 0.16 (0.01%)HUBC130.17▲ 3.1 (0.02%)HUMNL13.59▲ 0.09 (0.01%)KEL4.67▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM6.21▲ 0.11 (0.02%)MLCF44.29▲ 0.33 (0.01%)NBP64.4▼ -0.29 (0.00%)OGDC206.87▲ 3.63 (0.02%)PAEL40.55▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.07▲ 0.41 (0.05%)PPL178.56▲ 4.31 (0.02%)PRL39.08▲ 1.01 (0.03%)PTC24.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)SEARL107.85▲ 0.61 (0.01%)TELE8.6▲ 0.36 (0.04%)TOMCL33.98▲ 1.2 (0.04%)TPLP12.37▲ 0.59 (0.05%)TREET21.99▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TRG66.01▲ 1.13 (0.02%)UNITY31.51▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)WTL1.7▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Punjab launches 12 new story books for primary students

Punjab Launches 12 New Story Books For Primary Students
LAHORE – The Punjab School Education Department has launched 12 new story books for primary students.

These books have been developed with the collaboration of Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA).

Speaking at the launching of these books on the Silver Jubilee anniversary celebrations of ITA, Punjab Minister for Information and Broadcasting Azma Bukhari said that the launch of such books was a clear proof of the development of the society. She read stories with children, played chess and observed the children’s writing skills. Bela Raza Jamil, ITA Chief Executive Officer, gave a detailed briefing to all the guests.

Secretary Schools Khalid Nazir Wattoo, Parliamentary Secretary Schools Education Nosheen Adnan and others were also present.

Azma Bukhari said the credit for the positive policies of the Punjab government goes to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who is active day and night for the education of children. She said that the CM is busy with everything from providing food to children of schools to providing scholarships to higher education students.

Staff Report

